Trending
Can't Win

Jason Witten caps no good, very bad year by wrecking the Pro Bowl trophy

By
4 hours ago

Jason Witten has had a tough one, man. This time last year, the all-time Cowboys receiving leader's broadcast career was full of promise—the next Tony Romo some said, stars in their eyes. But then came the flubs, botched analogies, and weird parallels between football toughness and partisan politics. Then came the Booger Mobile and the weight of the football Twitter bullseye on his back. By December, Witten was a shellshocked shell of a man, trembling through highlight reads, more preoccupied with the horror of what he might say (DON'T SAY "FART", DON'T SAY "FART"), than what he actually was. The playoffs came and went, granting Witten a stay of public execution until his final gig of the season, the pressure-free safety net of the Pro Bowl. Perfect time to regroup and set the tone for season two, right?

Wrong. Oh so very wrong.

The game itself was strewn with now-patented Witten-isms like that, in which America's tight end seemingly picked words out of a bowl of alphabet soup on live TV, but they were nothing compared to what came next. Not content to confine his struggles to the booth, Witten then descended into the bloodthirsty football public with a microphone in hand (mistake #1) to award Jamal Adams and the AFC the coveted Pro Bowl trophy...which he promptly destroyed in a fit of bumbling Wittenitis. NEVER PICK UP ANYTHING BY THE LID, JASON. COME ON.

Potshots aside, however, you have to feel for the man, who has somehow become the NFL's bizarro Mr. Magoo this season, stumbling into low-hanging light fixtures like he has a magnet in his forehead. What did he do to deserve such a fate—to piss off the universe so bad he deserved to be fed to the internet? We may never know, but here's hoping he can settle his cosmic debts before football fires up again next fall. If not, something tells us he won't get the chance to accidentally fumble the trophy down a storm drain come Pro Bowl 2020.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Waste Management Phoenix Open

Odyssey brews up putter cover with bottle opener for Waste Management Phoenix Open

2 hours ago
Can't Win

Jason Witten caps no good, very bad year by wrecking the Pro Bowl trophy

4 hours ago
Oh Canada!

Montrealers stuck in 75-car pile-up turn highway into hockey rink to pass the time

6 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

OK, fine, Novak Djokovic is the GOAT

9 hours ago
Investigative Journalism

Is Tiger Woods not wearing his signature red on Sunday at Torrey Pines? (UPDATE: Mystery...

January 27, 2019
Meltdowns

Old Dominion had a 99-percent chance to win with two minutes remaining. SPOILER ALERT: They...

January 27, 2019
Too Late

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks Instagram lives with fan, fan craps on Cody Parkey before...

January 26, 2019
Instagram Official

Apparently Michelle Wie is dating the son of NBA legend Jerry West

January 25, 2019
Viral Videos

Middle school teacher does insane classroom dunk over student, is the coolest teacher ever

January 25, 2019
Celebrity Deathmatch

A Vegas sportsbook released actual odds for a Derek Carr vs. Stephen A. Smith fight

January 25, 2019
Nice Try

Fan tries to narc on Ian Poulter putting with flagstick in, predictably gets mocked by Poulter...

January 25, 2019
T him Up

Rajon Rondo remains the greatest free-throw troller on the planet

January 25, 2019
The Dude Abides Again

Wait, is Jeff Bridges announcing a 'Big Lebowski' sequel on Super Bowl Sunday?

January 24, 2019
Wrong PowerPoint, Jeff

This story about the Browns accidentally projecting porn in the team facility is peak Browns

January 24, 2019
Air Raid Offense

Patrick Mahomes takes out AFC Championship angst on innocent range balls

January 24, 2019
Tiger Watch

Watch Tiger Woods get denied a slice of pizza—and handle it remarkably well

January 24, 2019
Cringeworthy

Blake Griffin rips own team during interview, teammate video bombs interview. Things got...

January 24, 2019
Civil War

New South Side Chicago bar has a strict set of rules...including no Cubs fans

January 23, 2019
Related
The LoopThe 2018 Cheez-It Bowl was the best-worst bowl game…
The LoopThis story about the Browns accidentally projecting…
The LoopRussell Martin fought the netting and the netting w…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection