Charles Barkley finds an odd way to roast Kevin Durant after his 51-point performance

Basketball fans have long known Charles Barkley is a tough critic. Heck, golf fans found that out last week when he said "The Match" between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson was "crappy golf ." But he couldn't possibly find a way to rip someone after a 51-point performance, right? Wrong.

Barkley's latest dig came at Kevin Durant after the Golden State star did exactly that on Thursday night in his team's 131-128 loss to the Toronto Raptors in what is the early game of the season in the NBA. Following the game, Durant took off his jersey and gave it to rapper/Raptors fan Drake. Barkley could have made fun of that and no one would have noticed, but instead, he took a crack at Durant's physique. Have a listen:

Of course, Barkley would probably be the first to admit he's had a few too many hamburgers himself in recent years. Known as "The Round Mount of Rebound" during his playing days, Chuck has often brought up his struggles with weight (not to mention his golf swing ) during NBA on TNT broadcasts. But he's also taken shots at the Warriors, despite them winning three of the past four NBA titles, whenever he's gotten a chance.

In fact, Barkley has already gotten into a public spat with another Warriors star, Draymond Green , the same player Durant recently had a dustup with . So now that Durant and Green have a common enemy, they'll probably patch up their differences, and never lose another game. Thanks a lot, Chuck.

