Trending
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley finds an odd way to roast Kevin Durant after his 51-point performance

By
2 hours ago

Basketball fans have long known Charles Barkley is a tough critic. Heck, golf fans found that out last week when he said "The Match" between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson was "crappy golf." But he couldn't possibly find a way to rip someone after a 51-point performance, right? Wrong.

RELATED: Did Charles Barkley cure his golf swing yips?

Barkley's latest dig came at Kevin Durant after the Golden State star did exactly that on Thursday night in his team's 131-128 loss to the Toronto Raptors in what is the early game of the season in the NBA. Following the game, Durant took off his jersey and gave it to rapper/Raptors fan Drake. Barkley could have made fun of that and no one would have noticed, but instead, he took a crack at Durant's physique. Have a listen:

Of course, Barkley would probably be the first to admit he's had a few too many hamburgers himself in recent years. Known as "The Round Mount of Rebound" during his playing days, Chuck has often brought up his struggles with weight (not to mention his golf swing) during NBA on TNT broadcasts. But he's also taken shots at the Warriors, despite them winning three of the past four NBA titles, whenever he's gotten a chance.

In fact, Barkley has already gotten into a public spat with another Warriors star, Draymond Green, the same player Durant recently had a dustup with. So now that Durant and Green have a common enemy, they'll probably patch up their differences, and never lose another game. Thanks a lot, Chuck.

RELATED: The best dunker in the world is a middle school. . . science teacher?

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Hockey Tough

David Krejci gets tooth knocked out, ex-teammate picks it up and returns it in awesomely weird...

31 minutes ago
Shenanigans

Somebody did quite a number on Stephen A. Smith's Wikipedia page

an hour ago
Bozos

The refs called this a first down at a crucial point in the Cowboys-Saints game (seriously)

an hour ago
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley finds an odd way to roast Kevin Durant after his 51-point performance

2 hours ago
Team Game

Maple Leafs equipment manager assists on huge goal, deserves pay raise

21 hours ago
Bowl SZN

QUIZ: Can you tell these fake college football bowl games from their real-life counterparts?

a day ago
Big Cat's Best Shots

The best shot from every year of Tiger Woods' professional career

a day ago
Well Played

Atlanta Hawks announcers switch to golf commentator mode to mock quiet crowd in Charlotte

a day ago
Trainwrecks

Mike Francesa said Jeremy Shockey, who caught a go-ahead touchdown in a Super Bowl, never came...

November 29, 2018
Arms for Days

This incredible Anthony Davis photo perfectly sums up his freakish wingspan

November 29, 2018
Tour Life

Former Ryder Cupper holes fantastic flop shot — in his backyard

November 28, 2018
Fails

Man pleads guilty to dumb baby gender reveal that caused massive wildfire, $8 million in...

November 28, 2018
Local Legends

Watch NYC's Tiger Hood follow Tiger Woods by making a "hole-in-one" of his own

November 28, 2018
Way Off

This is it, this is the worst answer in Jeopardy! history

November 28, 2018
Well Played

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has perfect response to chirping Lakers, Warriors, and...

November 28, 2018
Superfans

This dog dressing up as Tiger Woods for "The Match" will brighten up your day

November 28, 2018
Weekend at Bernie's

Irish soccer team fakes player's death to get out of game because forfeiting is boring

November 28, 2018
Hand-Eye Coordination

Matt Duchene smashes screamer out of mid-air, might have second career as trick-shot artiste

November 28, 2018
Related
The LoopKevin Durant was NOT happy Draymond Green didn't pa…
The LoopCharles Oakley is still beefing with Charles Barkle…
The LoopCharles Barkley reveals the one thing that can stop…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection