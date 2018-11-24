Trending
Curing Charles?

Did Charles Barkley miraculously cure his swing yips?

By
27 minutes ago

Perhaps the most recognizably bad golf swing on the planet belongs to Charles Barkley. Renowned instructor Hank Haney worked with Barkley on a full season of "The Haney Project," attempting to rectify the former NBA star's cringe-worthy motion. No such luck: "He's my life-long project," Haney would famously say. "He's not much of a golfer."

Is that a thing of the past? Barkley, captured on video by LPGA pro Alison Lee while at an after-party from The Match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at the Topgolf Las Vegas, looks like he might've ridden himself of that yippy, pause-and-then-dip swing. Take a look at this pure tempo from Sir Chales:

Loading

View on Instagram

And another LPGA pro, Bronte Law, captured a second swing of Barkley's:

RELATED: Charles Barkley's golf swing: He shares the real reason why he's so bad at golf

Before we get too carried away, let's remember that Barkley used to shoot mid-80s at the Lake Tahoe celebrity pro-am event. So he hasn't always had the yips as bad as we all know.

And his swing has been progressing (a little bit) over the years. Here's Barkley swinging cross-handed last summer ... not bad!

Also, Barkley had surely had his share of cocktails after participating as part of the Turner Sports crew for "The Match." Barkley called out Tiger and Phil as the duo made the turn, saying they were playing some "crappy golf." He also got in a back and forth with Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, who challenged Barkley on whether he could make a double bogey on Shadow Creek's first hole.

By the looks of it, maybe Barkley has a chance. He might have to have a few drinks in him before hitting the course next time. We'll be tracking this yips story moving forward.

RELATED: Phil Mickelson beats Tiger Woods in the Match, wins $9 million and bragging rights

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Curing Charles?

Did Charles Barkley miraculously cure his swing yips?

27 minutes ago
All The Buzz

Tiger vs. Phil: Judging by the Twitter reaction, everyone and their mother is watching "The...

17 hours ago
Have Another One

Tiger vs. Phil: The ultimate, fall-asleep-by-8-pm drinking game for "The Match"

November 22, 2018
Good Days

Tour pro says he won't wash his hand after meeting Tiger Woods and breaking course record

November 22, 2018
Freezing Cold Takes

Jay Williams becomes latest bozo to suggest a college team could beat a pro team (HINT: It's...

November 21, 2018
Gobble, Gobble

Golf's biggest turkeys of 2018

November 21, 2018
Thanksgiving

28 things we are thankful for in golf

November 20, 2018
The Grind

An all-time Tiger Woods prop bet lock, Phil Mickelson’s special “training” for THE MATCH, and...

November 20, 2018
Les is More

Les Miles is literally speechless about his new job as Kansas football coach

November 20, 2018
Chestnuts Roasting On The...

Man sets luggage on fire to protest cancelled flight, is all of us this holiday season

November 19, 2018
Dad Stuff

A beginner’s guide to Fortnite, from a clueless holiday father

November 19, 2018
Drunk On Ice

Professional curling team disqualified from event for being "extremely drunk"

November 19, 2018
Phil 2.0

Golf-swing-impersonation guy does his best Phil Mickelson flop ahead of 'The Match'

November 19, 2018
Daggers

The Eagles give the middle finger to America and the rest of the worst bad beats of the...

November 19, 2018
Monday Superlatives

The NBA one-and-done rule is terrible and must go

November 19, 2018
Epic Finishes

D.C.-area high school title game produces wildest final 34 seconds you may ever see in a game

November 19, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Even Condoleezza Rice doesn't want the Browns job

November 18, 2018
When It Rains It Pours

Rutgers runs "Philly Special" to perfection... just kidding the quarterback dropped a TD

November 17, 2018
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson the Match blog: Phil…
The LoopPhil Mickelson is making right-handed swings at the…
The LoopPhil Mickelson totally made this little girl's day …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection