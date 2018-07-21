The reset has come. Seventy-seven players have been sent packing—including a few pretty high-profile ones —their Open Championship experience over before it really started. The remaining 79 now settle in to Carnoustie to see if they’ve got 36 holes of glory left in them. Welcome to the third round of the Open, where we blanche at using the cliché of “moving day” but admit the next 13 hours are critical for anyone who wants to have a serious chance at holding the claret jug come Sunday. Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner, who share the lead at six under and are sharing a house a couple miles from the course , can sleep in as they don’t tee off until 4 p.m. local time. As for the rest of us, crank up the coffee and settle in as we offer the latest scores, tidbits and highlights from Scotland.

All times local to Carnoustie

2:15 p.m.: Tiger's birdie effort was always right, and rolled out about five feet, but he made the comebacker for par to stay at one under. Then at the par-5 sixth he rips a driver that just stays in the fairway. Sigh of relief. This is a must-birdie situation for Woods.

Up ahead at the 18th, Bernhard Langer is looking to get into the clubhouse with an impressive round on moving day. After dropping shots at the ninth and 12th holes, the 60-year-old made eagle at the par-5 14th and just birdied the 17th to get to three under for the day, one under for the championship. Surprisingly, this is only his third start in the Open in the last 12 years, and it looks like it could be the best of that trio as he missed the cut in 2011 and tied for 78th in 2015. He never won this one, but came so close so many times, with eight top 10s in 30 career starts.

2:11 p.m.: After a third straight par at the third, Tiger knocks one tight at No. 4 and walks in the birdie putt to get to one under. Up at the fifth he's got about a 40 footer for another birdie coming up.

1:44 p.m. : Woods lays up with a 7-iron off the tee at the third, leaving a wedge in for his approach. While he hits the green he misjudges the wind, leaving about 25 feet or so for his first birdie of the day.

1:37 p.m.: Woods rips driver on the second, which leads to a nice approach to about 15 feet. Unfortunately Tiger can't convert, and walks to the third even for the tournament. Elsewhere, Chris Woods, seven under through 13 holes, makes bogey on the 14th. Still in the mix at four under for the championship.

1:27 p.m. : After making the cut on the number, Justin Rose shoots 64 to jump into T-7. If wind picks up, that could be a standing that holes, even improves, to give Rose a puncher's chance at his first claret jug.

Woods pulls his approach on the 1st but gets up-n-down for par.

1:19 p.m. : Tiger stays the conservative route on the first tee, and though it's a tad chunked and pushed to the right, it settles just into the rough. Shouldn't be much of an issue for his second shot.

1:09 p.m.: As Tiger Woods is about to roll up to the first tee, Chris Wood rolls in another birdie, this one from eight feet on the 13th hole. He's seven under on the day, five under for the tournament and one off the lead. Screw it ... we love MOVING DAY!

1:06 p.m.: We really don't like writing the term "moving day" but another Englishman is forcing us to use the term. Justin Rose needed to roll in a 15-footer on the 18th hole on Friday to get to three over and just make the cut. Now he stands at three under for the tournament after rolling in a 18-footer for birdie on the 17th hole. Here's where I mention that Rose was my pre-tournament pick.

1:01 p.m.: The forgotten man of Carnoustie just stepped on the first tee, four minutes from his staring time. Yes, Phil Mickelson made the cut at the Open, going 73-69 to sit just six back of the lead. Of course it was a Saturday at a different Open a month ago that has become Lefty's most memorable moment to date in 2018. Could he change that with a low round today at Carnoustie? Maybe, although history suggest Saturday at the British Open isn't usually his day: Only twice in 19 tries has he shot a score on Saturday in the 60s.

12:45 p.m: Wood has a birdie putt on the 11th hole from 40 feet … and just missed left. If he made that one, we might have needed to get the #59Watch hashtag fired up.

12:39 p.m.: Shameless plug time: Earlier this week I spent some time wander the streets of Carnoustie (pop. 12,000) to see what it means to he hosting the Open Championship in their sleepy coastal town. The conscensus? 'Surreal.' When you have a moment, indulge me .

12:34 p.m.: Make that six birdies in the first 10 holes for Wood, after rolling in another putt on the 10th hole. Wood is now suddenly four under and two back of Johnson and Kisner. More immediately, is another Saturday 62 at the Open now in the offing?

12:30 p.m.: Englishmen Paul Casey and Chris Wood have just made the turn, having teed off at 10:35. But the day is going decidedly different for the countrymen. Casey has two bogeys and one birdie, shooting a one-over 37. Wood, however, has five birdies and is not three under par for the championship, just three shots off the lead.

12:25 p.m: Just saw Byeong Hun An make a birdie, his first of the day, on the fourth hole. He's playing with Kevin Na. An & Na: Does the board the walking scorer carry feel lighter than usual?

12:21 p.m.: Also, if you haven't taken a peak at this moment from Tiger's second round, you've got to watch this:

12:16 p.m.: Meanwhile, who the heck is the guy that’s playing with Woods? Here’s a primer for you on Shaun Norris .

12:15 p.m.: T-minus 60 minutes until T-Woods tees off for the third round at Carnoustie. Consecutive 71 have left Tiger six strokes off the lead, and frustrated … but not necessarily out of the championship.

12:08 a.m.: Sam Locke has already locked up low amateur honors, the 19-year-old who learned the game at the Paul Lawrie Academy being the only on of the four amateurs to make the cut. But he doesn't appear satisfied with just playing the weekend as he rolls in his third birdie putt to get to three under through eight holes, much to the delight of the locals.

11:59 a.m.: What to get caught up on Friday's play? Here's 17 numbers that help tell the story of the second round .

And here are the tee times for you to scan.

11:48 a.m.: A little more than 2½ hours removed from Gavin Green getting the action rolling, there are 29 players on the course and lots of red numbers on the scoreboard. Fourteen players are under par on the day, and just six are over par (five of them sitting a one over). The good scoring shouldn't be much of a surprise: the course has been drenched in mostly sunny skies and seen little wind to this point. With the rain that help soften things up on Friday , right now is a perfect time to get moving up the leader board.