British Open 2018: Open Championship first and second round tee times

The Open Championship is back at Carnoustie for the first time since 2007 and the eighth time in the event's history. It's arguably the toughest venue on the rota, and has produced some incredible finishes in the past, none more famous than the wild ending to the 1999 Open, when Jean van de Velde collapsed at the 72nd hole, blowing a three-stroke lead and losing in a playoff to Paul Lawrie.

This year's event should be a special one once again, thanks to an always stout field ready to face the unique challenges links golf presents. The way-too-early forecast calls for temperatures in the high 60s and rain on all four days, plus 10-15 MPH winds. That could obviously change, but chances are the weather will come into play at some point in all four rounds.

The 2018 Open Championship is certainly not short on storylines, starting with Tiger Woods, who returns to the event for the first time since he missed the cut at St. Andrews in 2015. The three-time Open Championship winner continues to get closer to an 80th career victory, and there'd be few better places to do it than Carnoustie for what could be his 15th major title. According to our latest ranking, Woods is 25/1 to end his decade-long major drought. In his two Open appearances at Carnoustie, he finished T-7 and T-12.

Then there's Jordan Spieth, the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year whose struggles on the greens have been well-documented this season. He'll need a Birkdale back nine like turnaround at Carnoustie to win back-to-back. Dustin Johnson will also need a similar turnaround coming off his rough weekend in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, an event he appeared to have wrapped up on Friday. Brooks Koepka, who claimed his second straight U.S. Open title, will be making his second start since Shinnecock, and looks to continue to build on his impressive resume in the Open. In his last two starts in the event, he's finished T-6 and T-10.

