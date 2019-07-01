8 things you can buy with Bobby Bonilla's annual Mets salary

Trending
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day, America! The universe's annual coronation of New York Mets incompetence is back and better than ever, with the Metropolitans once again on the hook for $1,119,248.20 of their erstwhile right fielder's deferred 2000 salary. To celebrate this momentous occasion, we decided to see just what Mr. Bonilla's payday would buy you in 2019, mining humanity's most superfluous displays of wealth to give the Metsiest Mets moment the context and contrast it truly deserves. Look out eBay. Here we come.

2019 McLaren Senna

The Formula 1-inspired British hypercar rolls off the lot at 960,000 BBD (that's Bobby Bonilla Dollars).

16 rounds of golf with Tiger Woods

According to Dave Gilbert's winning bid of $75,000 at Tiger Jam 2019, at least.

12 nights of luxury livin' in the most expensive hotel suite on earth

Palms Casino Resort's Empathy Suite goes for a cool $100K a night, features 9,000-square-feet of Vegas views, and, most importantly, puts about 3,000 miles between you and the New York Mets.

JFK's sticks

The satisfaction of beating Sue Ellen Mischke, heiress to the Oh Henry! candy bar fortune, is just a bonus.

One bottle of 1926 Macallan Valerio Adami, the world's most expensive whiskey

At $1.1 million, also the world's most expensive way to drown the sorrow of being a Mets fan.

357,000 pounds of Costco mac n' cheese

$1.19 million / price of a 27-pound bucket of Costco mac n' cheese = 13,222 buckets x 27 pounds = The extent of our interest level in math.

19,833 Noah Syndergaard Game of Thrones bobbleheads

Expect the $60 value on these bad boys to skyrocket when Syndergaard gets traded to the Yankees next week.

1952 Mickey Mantle Topps card

Sold at auction for $1.13 million in 2016, the ultimate man-child purchase could be yours for the cost of Bobby Bonilla.

Swift, merciful death

The best things in life are free, Mets fans.

