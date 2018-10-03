Most expensive whiskey on earth sells for more than the cost of your soul

How much would it take to buy you? To make you do something you thought you never would—something that changes the way people think about you and the way that you think about yourself? How much is your soul worth? Does $1.1 million sound about right, because that's exactly what the world's most expensive whiskey—a 1926 Macallan Valerio Adami—just sold for at auction. Here, feast your eyes on the old brown fluid that's worth more than you are:

One of twelve bottles featuring the artwork of Italian pop artist Valerio Adami ever created, the so-called "holy grail of whisky" was barreled in 1926 and bottled in 1986, carrying an official 60-year-old designation (despite being well over 92). No one is certain how many of the Adami bottles remain on earth, but it is believed that at least one has been opened and drunk and another destroyed in Japan's 2011 earthquake. Given the fanfare, it would be shocking if this particular bottle is ever cracked, barring some sort of apocalypse last-hurrah scenario.

Perhaps that's for the best, as well. Despite its price, age, and mystique, the 1926 Valerio Adami is unquestionably past its prime. Scotch, like wine, eventually hits a point of diminishing returns, with most award-winning scotches sitting somewhere between 25 and 35 years old. I've had a Balvenie 30-year-old— located 15 minutes down the road from Macallan is Scotland's Speyside region—and while incredible, it was already mellowing considerably. The Adami is at least 50 YEARS OLDER than that whisky. You do the math.

So is it worth your the cost of your soul? Probably not. But at least you can actually put it on the mantle.