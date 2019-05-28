Man bids $75,000 at Tiger Jam to caddie for Tiger Woods in a pro-am

Over the weekend, Tiger Woods held his annual fundraising event, Tiger Jam, in Las Vegas, where a number of auction items helped raise a hefty sum for Woods’ TGR Foundation.

One that stood out: $75,000 for the chance to caddie for the 15-time major champion during a pro-am later this year.

The winner was Dave Gilbert, founder and CEO of National Funding. His bid eclipsed the $50,000 paid last year by Jim Williams, who caddied for Woods during the pro-am at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Other notable auction items that went: Trips to Albany in the Bahamas and Diamante Cabo San Lucas, each for $20,000; as well as a Virtual Green putting machine, which nabbed a bid of $22,500.

The weekend also included Woods hosting a clinic, during which he roasted a guy who bet $100,000 on him to win the Grand Slam this year, as well as a tough bad beat against Russell Westbrook in a poker game .

This week, Woods will turn his attention back to his day job. The 43-year-old reigning Masters champ is teeing it up at the Memorial Tournament, where he has won five times, the last victory coming in 2012.

It’s Woods’ first start since missing the cut earlier this month at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. He’s paired with Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau for the first two rounds at Muirfield Village.