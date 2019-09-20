The Graduate Don’t hate me, but I got my first hole-in-one at age 6. It was a driver from 125 yards. I have only two aces on regulation courses, but I have a bunch on par-3 courses. Famous Friend I played high school basketball with Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers. He’s a friend and came to Wells Fargo this year to watch me play. —WITH E. MICHAEL JOHNSON
Equipment On Tour

What's In My Bag: Wyndham Clark

Age: 25 | Resides: Las Vegas | Story: Three top-10 finishes and more than $1 million in earnings on the PGA Tour in 2018-’19.
By