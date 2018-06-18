What's In My Bag: Sergio Garcia\nSergio Garcia won the 2017 Masters and has 33 wins worldwide. From driver to putter see what he carries in his bag.\nAGE: 38LIVES: Borriol, SpainSTORY: Won 2017 Masters, 33 wins worldwide \n\nMAJOR RESPECTI've been fortunate with how people have treated me all around the world, especially at \nAugusta. But as a Masters champion, it's a different feeling; it's unbelievable. \n\n—With E. Michael JohnsonPhoto by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images\nCOUNTER EFFECTI've always counterbalanced my clubs. I used to put lead tape under the grips, but now I use weight plugs in the butt end—30 grams for woods, 20 for irons and wedges and 50 for the putter. \nDRIVERSPECS: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero, 9˚, 44.5 inches, Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Dual Core 70TX shaft, C-7.5 swingweight \n\nI hit down on the ball, even with the driver, so I've always had high spin. I've tried to hit up more to optimize, but this low-spin model also helps.\nFAIRWAY WOODSSPECS: Callaway Rogue, 13.5˚, 42.5 inches, Callaway Rogue Sub Zero, 18˚, 41.625 inches, Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XT 80TX shaft\n\nA lot of players use the 3-wood as a second driver, but for me it's almost always a second-shot club. In fact, I use my 5-wood more off the tee.\nIRONSSPECS: Callaway Apex Pro 16 (3-, 4-irons); Callaway Apex MB 18 (5-iron through 9-iron), Nippon Modus 130X shafts, SuperStroke S-Tech 58 round grips\n\nI played blades for a good part of my career, so it feels so good to go back to them for my middle and short irons.\nWEDGESSPECS: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (48˚, 54˚); Callaway Mack Daddy PM (60˚), Nippon Modus 130X shafts\n\nThese are so consistent. I have the sensation that I can feel the ball more on the clubface than in the past.\nPUTTERSPECS: Odyssey Toulon Azalea, 35 inches, 3.75˚ loft, SuperStroke 1.0 P grip\n\nThis is a little different than the Atlanta model I won with at Valderrama in October. It's longer heel to toe but shorter from front to back.\nVERSATILE SPHEREI feel like I can play a greater variety of shots around the green with my Callaway Chrome Soft X. \nGOOD VIBE ON THE GREENSLook hard and you'll see my Masters pin from last year that I sometimes use as a ball marker. \nUTILITY CLUBYou never know when you're going to need a small knife or similar tool, so I keep this Swiss Army knife in my bag. \nFAMILY MATTERSMy daughter's name is Azalea, as is the model of my putter, making this putter cover absolutely perfect. \n\nPhoto: Courtesy of Garcia