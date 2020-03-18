Sergio Garcia turned 40 in January. This is noteworthy for two reasons. First, he’s been on the PGA Tour longer than recent tournament winner Matthew Wolff has been alive. Second, Garcia is still competing at a level that makes him a threat to win.
FRAME-BY-FRAME ANALYSIS

Sergio Garcia: Swing Sequence

A frame-by-frame analysis of Sergio Garcia, one of the best ball-strikers of our generation
By