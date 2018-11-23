Tiger vs. Phil live blog: The latest from The Match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

Enough of the hype. Enough of people saying how excited they are. And especially, enough of people spending even more time saying how NOT excited they are. THE MATCH between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is here (Officially, "Capital One's The Match," because both golfers are getting PAID no matter who wins), and we're watching it in case you don't want to fork over the $19.95 to see it on Pay-Per-View. So keep it right here as we provide you with the latest scores, prop bets, and whatever else pops up during this $9 million winner-take-all Vegas showcase. (All times ET)

3:08: OK, folks, it's time. Tiger vs. Phil. Let's hope for some birdies and a lot of fun. Phil has the honors on the first tee thanks to winning that coin toss. Tiger says he's wearing Nikes with a gold swoosh in honor of Vegas and the Vegas Knights, which might be the most attention the NHL has gotten in decades. And. . . they still aren't teeing off. . . sorry for the false alarm. This will happen soon, though. . . I think. . .

3:03: While we wait for Tiger and Phil to arrive at the first tee, Turner Sports shows a montage featuring prize fighters, including. . . Mike Tyson! THE MATCH! LFG!

2:52: PGA Tour VP of Rules Mark Russell (this is getting serious) oversees the coin flip between Tiger and Phil, which involves a poker chip with their faces on it. Phil wins, opts to tee off first on No. 1, and snatches the chip for good measure.

2:30: Tiger and Phil are warming up side-by-side on the range. Tiger has an iPhone out showing him TrackMan stats. Neither are doing much talking. Are things getting serious with $9 million on the line?

2:22: Phil doesn't provide details on how he'll try to get inside Tiger's head, but says, "I feel like I have a few things ready. . . Hopefully, they won't cross the line." People who spent $20 on this probably hope otherwise.

2:05: If you bet on Tiger wearing red. . . you win! Woods is on the Shadow Creek putting green wearing a red sweater and black trunks. Sorry, make that black pants. We're in boxing mode here. Phil Mickelson, also not surprisingly, is dressed in all black as expected.

Phil says, "You decided to go with red today, huh? It looks good on you." Tiger responds by saying Phil's all-black getup is "very slimming." Let the games begin!

1:45: This might be the first THE MATCH between Tiger and Phil, but golf fans are/were used to watching big-money golf events during Thanksgiving week. A decade ago, the Skins Game went off the air, but it had a great run previously. And as you kill time before Tiger and Phil tee off at Shadow Creek, here's a look back at 11 things you probably don't remember about this former Thanksgiving golf tradition. And while you're at it, why don't you read up on today's venue .

1:30: As we get nearer to THE MATCH, here's a look at the prop bets that are out there (PSA: That over 3.5 club twirls by Tiger is a LOCK) and a reminder that their first side bet was already made , a $200K wager on Phil Mickelson birdieing the first hole at Shadow Creek.

1:15: We are less than two hours away from THE MATCH, and in case you are still thinking about watching, here's how . No, that's not a link to some magical code that will let you watch for free, but it still might be helpful info.

