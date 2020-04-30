Thomas Bjorn breaks glass door, proves that no one should hit golf balls indoors

Rory McIlroy shared earlier in the week videos of his first swings since the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic put a pause in the golf season. Not surprisingly, he is still really good at golf. Also not surprisingly, not everyone is Rory McIlroy.
Enter Thomas Bjorn. Even at 49, the man who captained Europe to a win at the 2018 Ryder Cup is clearly no slouch as evidenced by his 15 career Euro Tour titles. But apparently he was a bit rustier than Rory when he went to film a chipping tip. A chipping tip that for some reason was filmed inside his house.
Watch and listen for the disastrous results:
https://twitter.com/thomasbjorngolf/status/1255890714782769158
If you thought you heard broken glass, well, you did. Here's a photo Bjorn posted shortly after:
https://twitter.com/thomasbjorngolf/status/1255890860144840705
Good times! This was not what we had in mind when we suggested you try these indoor drills during quarantine.
Of course, a lot of people got a kick out of the situation. One of Bjorn's players on the 2018 European Ryder Cup team, Francesco Molinari, was among those quick to respond:
The moral of the story here is obvious. Don't hit actual golf balls inside your own house. Even if you're a 15-time European Tour winner.
