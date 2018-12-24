Trending
Thomas Bjorn gets tattoo "below the belt" to make good on promise, commemorate European victory at 2018 Ryder Cup

7 hours ago

Thomas Bjorn captained one of the most impressive Ryder Cup victories of the modern era this year in France, with the Europeans earning a dominant victory over the ultra-talented American squad. And now it's a guarantee that Bjorn, nor his girlfriend Grace Barber, will ever forget the margin by which the Europeans won.

It's likely not many golf fans recalled Bjorn's comments in the Europeans' winning post-match press conference, in which the European captain promised that he'd make good on getting a tattoo "somewhere only Grace could see." Now, fortunately to the folks on the European Ryder Cup social media team, we all have an idea of what Bjorn's tattoo looks like. And we have more of a visual of parts of Thomas Bjorn we never needed to see.

Nonetheless, a job well done by Bjorn and all involved for following through on this promise:

The question we must ask now: Will this become a tradition now for any winning Ryder Cup captain? Perhaps whomever becomes captain for Team USA or Europe in 2020 will second-guess their initial interest. (Although it is hilarious to picture Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker or Padraig Harrington searching for the best tattoo parlors close to Whistling Straits, site of the 2020 Ryder Cup.)

RELATED: Ian Poulter daggers U.S. Ryder Cup team with savage T-shirt to rub in the European win in France

