Trending
Ryder Cup 2018

Ian Poulter daggers U.S. Ryder Cup team with savage T-shirt to rub in the European win in France

By
33 minutes ago

With as much success as Ian Poulter has had in the Ryder Cup, most would agree the Englishman has earned the right to talk smack as much as he wants. Mr. Ryder Cup has been a part of four winning European Ryder Cup squads, boosting a 14-6-2 record (including 5-0-1 in singles) along the way. And more than anything, with his boisterous fist-pumps and celebrations, especially after his 2012 Medinah victory, Poulter has become perhaps the enduring symbol of European dominance in the biennial matches.

That being said, the T-shirt modification Poulter showcased on social media on Friday was savage even for him. It appears the 42-year-old got a hold of a pre-Ryder Cup American shirt, pleading for the Americans to "Beat Europe." The problem with pre-Ryder Cup apparel is if your side loses, it's tough to rock that gear with pride. Poulter took that problem into his own hands ...

Poulter even teed himself up with a tweet before he revised it ...

RELATED: Jar your next pressure putt like Ryder Cup killer Ian Poulter

Pure savagery. Even American Ryder Cuppers Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka commented on Poulter's post, respecting Poulter's dig.

Even a diehard American Ryder Cup has to respect Poulter's creativity. Or at least we think so. If Team USA edges Europe in Whistling Straits in 2020, we're sure there are some American fans out there who will let Poulter hear about a European loss in similar fashion.

RELATED: Ian Poulter rips into the U.S. fans, Shinnecock after U.S. Open

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Ryder Cup 2018

Ian Poulter daggers U.S. Ryder Cup team with savage T-shirt to rub in the European win in...

33 minutes ago
Movies

Clint Eastwood's new film, 'The Mule,' features a Toby Keith song inspired by a conversation a...

20 hours ago
DeChambeau's Methods

Bryson DeChambeau tries convincing fellow tour pro to test out his mad-scientist methods, he...

a day ago
Slugfests

Can the Army-Navy game keep this ridiculous gambling stat alive?

a day ago
NHL Chirps

Montreal's Max Domi unleashes savage burn on Ottawa's Zack Smith, Sens' season from hell...

December 7, 2018
Beast Mode 2.0

Derrick Henry rips off the greatest run in NFL history...probably maybe

December 7, 2018
Viral Videos

Korean sportscaster keeping his concentration through a nosebleed is something to behold

December 7, 2018
Viral Videos

Watch this poor kid's basketball career end as he tries to take a charge and gets posterized...

December 6, 2018
People Watching

Today in what's wrong with the world, New York man goes thermonuclear over botched bagel order

December 6, 2018
Hair Metal

Marouane Fellaini jealously tackles opponent by his luscious, flowing locks

December 6, 2018
Quotable

Gregg Popovich gives the most Greg Popovich answer when asked about LeBron James

December 6, 2018
Disrespecting Your Elders

NHL player tells ref "I can do whatever I want" after ref tells him to move, is getting soap...

December 6, 2018
The Death Star

College football isn't just boring—it's become a villain

December 5, 2018
Random Daggers

Draymond Green has a funny theory as to why the Cavs renovated their visitors locker room

December 5, 2018
Golfers We Like

Blake Mycoskie, Toms Shoes founder, on playing in the AT&T Pro-Am, downing beers before a tee...

December 5, 2018
News & Tours

Golfer donates $5,000, and his man bun, to Jarrod Lyle's charity

December 5, 2018
Gambling

The point spread for the Army-Navy game shows how far Army has come in a short period of time

December 5, 2018
Gameshows

Watch a "Deal or No Deal" contestant make one of the dumbest decisions in TV history

December 5, 2018
Related
The LoopRyder Cup 2018: Phil Mickelson's belly is Team USA'…
The LoopPinehurst loses Ryder Cup wager to St. Andrews, fli…
Golf News & Tours2018 Ryder Cup odds to win, top scoring American an…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection