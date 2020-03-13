Here are all the golf tournaments that have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus

Concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus have caused the cancellation or postponement of sporting events throughout the world. Domestic sports leagues such as the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and ATP Tour, along with the NCAA, have all shut down competition for the foreseeable future in an effort to help slow down the spread of the virus and protect the health of the athletes, officials, spectators and volunteers.

The same is occurring in the world of golf. Below is a listing of all the major professional and amateur events that have been either canceled or postponed over the coronavirus. We’ll update this list as more events are impacted.

PGA TOUR

Canceled

Players Championship (March 12-15)

Valspar Championship (March 19-22)

WGC-Dell Match Play (March 25-29)

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship (March 26-29)

Valero Texas Open (April 2-5)

Postponed

Masters (April 9-12)

EUROPEAN TOUR

Canceled

D+D Real Czech Masters (Aug. 12-15)

Postponed

Magical Kenya Open (March 12-15)

Hero Indian Open (March 19-22)

Maybank Championship (April 16-19)

Volvo China Open (April 23-26)

LPGA TOUR

Canceled

Honda LPGA Thailand (Feb. 20-23)

HSBC Women's World Championship (Feb. 27 – March 1)

Blue Bay LPGA (March 5–8)

Postponed

Volvik Founders Cup (March 19-22)

Kia Classic (March 26-29)

ANA Inspiration (April 2-5)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Canceled

Rapiscan Systems Classic (March 27-29)

KORN FERRY TOUR

Canceled

Chitimacha Louisiana Open (March 19-22)

Lake Charles Championship (March 26-29)

Savannah Golf Championship (April 2-5)

SYMETRA TOUR

Postponed

IOA Championship Presented by Morongo Casino Resort & Spa (March 27-29)

Windsor Golf Classic (April 2-4)

COLLEGES/AMATEURS

Canceled

NCAA Women’s Championship (May 22-27)

NCAA Men’s Championship (May 29-June 3)

Postponed

Augusta National Women’s Amateur (April 1-4)

Drive Chip and Putt National Finals (April 5)

Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur (Feb. 12-15/now Oct. 7-10)

The PGA of America says that the PGA Championship, set for TPC Harding Park, May 14-17, remains on schedule as of March 12, but association officials say they are monitoring the situation in the city, where local authorities have banned public events holding more than 1,000 people through most of March.

The USGA announced on March 15 that while monitoring the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, it was not altering his championship schedule of 17 professional and amateur events beginning in late April with the U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball. That means the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, the U.S. Women's Open at Champions Golf Club, the U.S. Senior Open at Newport C.C., U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes and the Curtis Cup at Conwy Golf Club in Wales.