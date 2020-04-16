PGA Tour announces plans to resume play in June, unveils modified 2020 schedule

The PGA Tour announced Thursday its plans to resume the 2019-’20 season on June 11-14 at the Charles Schwab Challenge—without fans in attendance—while also unveiling a re-configured tournament schedule for the remainder of 2020 in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After returning to action at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, the Tour will travel to Hilton Head, S.C., for the RBC Heritage (June 18-21), which was originally scheduled for this week. The Heritage, which was initially canceled by the Tour, fills the week vacated by the U.S. Open, which has been postponed until September.

The remainder of the summer schedule plays out as first reported by Golf Digest on Tuesday . Following the Heritage is the Travelers Championship (June 25-28), which remains in its original spot on the schedule, then the Rocket Mortgage Classic (July 2-5) at Detroit Golf Club.

These four events will be played without fans, and according to a statement, the Tour will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities.

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role—responsibly—in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when—working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities—it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

After the Rocket Mortgage comes the John Deere Classic (July 9-12) in Illinois and the Memorial (July 16-19), which moves from its originally scheduled June date to fill the void created by the Open Championship having been canceled.

The three invitationals on the new schedule—the Charles Schwab Challenge (120 players), RBC Heritage (132 players) and the Memorial (120 players)—will see increased field sizes to 144 players to provide additional playing opportunities.

Provided no delays or additional changes need to be made to the schedule, the 2019-’20 season would ultimately be made up of 36 events, including the FedEx Cup Playoffs, down from 49 on the original schedule.

The Tour also unveiled the fall portion of its 2020-’21 schedule. That season would begin with the Safeway Open (Sept. 10-13) in California, followed by the U.S. Open (Sept. 17-20) and the Ryder Cup (Sept. 25-27). Missing from the fall slate is the The Greenbrier, which will no longer be part of the PGA Tour schedule , “per a mutual agreement” between the parties. The rest of the calendar unfolding as follows:

• Sept. 24-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

• Oct. 1-4: Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

• Oct. 8-11: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

• Oct. 15-18: The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, South Korea

• Oct. 22-25: Zozo Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

• Oct. 29-Nov. 1: WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China

• Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

• Nov. 5-8: Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

• Nov. 12-15: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta

• Nov. 19-22: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside and Plantation), Sea Island, Ga.

• Nov. 26-29: Open week (Thanksgiving)

• Dec. 3-6: Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleón Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico