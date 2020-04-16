News3 hours ago

The Greenbrier is out as a PGA Tour host, canceling the remaining seven years on contract

The Greenbrier will no longer host a PGA Tour event, officials from the West Virginia resort announced on Thursday. Golf Digest's Dave Shedloski first reported the news Wednesday night.

"A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier" was originally scheduled for the second week of September, but that date has been taken by the Safeway Open. Additionally, The Greenbrier and the PGA Tour have elected to cancel A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier for the remaining years of the contract, which was previously planned to run through 2026.

In a statement, Greenbrier officials said the tournament moving to the fall had not gone as well as hoped compared to its Fourth of July date. The Greenbrier said attendance and the attractiveness of sponsors "dropped significantly."

The Greenbrier said the decision was made collaboratively between the two organizations.

“We are happy to reach a resolution with the PGA TOUR that is mutually beneficial to both parties in this time of crisis,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President of The Greenbrier.

“We owe a supreme debt of gratitude to Governor Jim Justice and his Greenbrier resort for a highly successful 10 years of partnership with the PGA Tour,” said Andy Pazder, Executive Vice President and Chief of Operations for the PGA Tour. “Governor Justice’s vision and leadership helped shine a light on the men and women that serve our country through the military and first responder programs he implemented through the tournament, and The Greenbrier resort was an incredibly unique and world-class venue that our players will always remember and cherish.”

Joaquín Niemann was the final Greenbrier champ, with Xander Schauffele and Angel Cabrera other notables on its winners' roll call. The property has also served host to the Ryder and Solheim Cups and the resort was famous for its underground declassified bunker, which was supposed to serve as home to Congress during a nuclear attack.

