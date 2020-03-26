State-wide stay-home executive orders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic might have you confused about whether golf is or isn’t allowed where you live or even near where you live. Enter the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America with a state-by-state list of where it’s still OK to play.

The GCSAA has been monitoring the shifting directives from states on whether golf courses should be characterized as non-essential businesses or as an acceptable outdoor activity with proper social distancing. Officials and state golf associations have even had to check whether courses can be maintained when there is a public ban on golf. It’s not an insignificant part of the issue, especially for many courses right at the start of the growing season. A GCSAA letter being sent to state leaders across the country calls out specifically the challenges with leaving a closed golf course without regular maintenance.

“Spring is a critical time for turfgrass,” the letter reads. “If turfgrass is lost, many courses may face permanent closure. Turfgrass cannot be neglected for extended periods of time.” The letter also cites that the decline of course maintenance could lead to vandalism and “the landscape and property of a golf course could become compromised, damaged or unsafe.” The letter indicates that proper maintenance also reduces the threat of “disease carrying pests, including ticks and mosquitoes.”

Currently, the language in most executive orders from state governors’ offices is rarely specific to golf, and only after direct contact have states often clarified the situation. So far only six states have specifically banned golf being played (Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin), although the situation is ever-changing. In some cases, courses, clubs or resorts have opted to pause operations even if their states haven’t mandated it. As David Phipps, the GCSAA’s Northwest field staff representative, put it, “It’s been a rollercoaster ride the last few days trying to keep track of all these executive orders across my region.”

Here’s the GCSAA’s current state-by-state assessment, which they update twice a day here .

ALABAMA

Governor Directive: Is golf open for play?: Yes

Governor Directive: Is golf course maintenance allowed?: Yes

ALASKA

Season has not started

ARIZONA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

ARKANSAS

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

CALIFORNIA

Golf open for play?: Yes (Counties may restrict play)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

COLORADO

Golf open for play?: Pending (Denver closed for play; maintenance allowed)

Course maintenance allowed?: Pending

CONNECTICUT

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

DELAWARE

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

FLORIDA

Golf open for play?: Yes (Miami-Dade and Broward counties preventing play)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

GEORGIA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

HAWAII

Golf open for play?: Pending (Oahu / Maui shelter in place)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

IDAHO

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Pending

ILLINOIS

Golf open for play?: Yes (Counties may restrict play)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

INDIANA

Golf open for play?: Yes (Howard County bans play)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

IOWA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

KANSAS

Golf open for play?: Yes (some cities preventing play)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

KENTUCKY

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

LOUISIANA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

MAINE

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

MARYLAND

Golf open for play?: No

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

MASSACHUSETTS

Golf open for play?: No

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes (town boards may restrict maintenance)

MICHIGAN

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Pending

MINNESOTA

Golf open for play?: No

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

MISSISSIPPI

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

MISSOURI

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Pending

MONTANA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

NEBRASKA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

NEVADA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

NEW JERSEY

Golf open for play?: No

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

NEW MEXICO

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Pending

NEW YORK

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Pending

NORTH CAROLINA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

NORTH DAKOTA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

OHIO

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

OKLAHOMA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

OREGON

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

PENNSYLVANIA

Golf open for play?: No

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

RHODE ISLAND

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

SOUTH CAROLINA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

SOUTH DAKOTA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

TENNESSEE

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

TEXAS

Golf open for play?: Yes (counties may restrict play)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

UTAH

Golf open for play?: Yes (cities may restrict play)

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

VERMONT

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Pending

VIRGINIA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

WASHINGTON

Golf open for play?: Pending

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

WEST VIRGINIA

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

WISCONSIN

Golf open for play?: No

Course maintenance alloWed?: Yes

WYOMING

Golf open for play?: Yes

Course maintenance allowed?: Yes

GOLF + THE CORONAVIRUS: Is playing golf safe during the crisis? | How clubs/courses are adjusting | Crisis wreaks havoc with tour schedules | Complete list of pro/amateur tournaments canceled or postponed | Men's & Women's World Rankings frozen | How meditation can help your coronavirus anxiety | In praise of playing golf alone | 10 timely—and timeless—golf books to take your mind off the real world