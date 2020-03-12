The spring Division I college golf season was in full swing as players and schools were attempting to build momentum for the upcoming NCAA postseason. But on Thursday, the dream of playing your way to Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale in late May, which was set to host the D-I men’s and women’s nationals, ended when the NCAA announced it was canceling all remaining winter and spring sports championships because of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The announcement encompassed the Division II and Division III championships as well.

Grayhawk was to make its debut as the D-I championship host, having been selected to hold the event in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

With many schools and conferences announcing that they were ceasing all sports activities for the rest of the spring, this brings an abrupt end to the 2019-’20 season.

Reactions on social media were ones of disappointment, many wondering if the NCAA might look at granting an extra year of eligibility for student-athletes affected by the decision. The NCAA has not addressed whether such relief might be granted.

The announcement also means that seniors who were concluding their final year of eligibility before turning professional might now consider making the jump early before the end of the semester. However, given the uncertainty about the status of professional golf tournaments around the world, the opportunity to seek sponsor exemptions will be affected as well.

