Watch the near-disastrous first attempt of a European Tour star's famed hotel trick shot

Four years ago—or long before we got used to seeing quarantined tour pros hitting indoor shots—European Tour winner Nicolas Colsaerts went viral with a smashed 3-iron through a sliding door of his hotel room . It was a spectacular and dangerous display of skill and guts. It also turns out to have been a lie.

Well, sort of. Colsaerts definitely pulled off the shot, but the two-time European Tour winner apparently needed two takes. And now years later, golf coach Kevin Craggs has revealed a first attempt that could have killed someone. Have a look and listen:

Sounds like a hockey player dinging a slapshot off the goalpost. And keep in mind the former Ryder Cupper is one of the most powerful players in the world. So, yeah, that could have been bad.

Why is this coming out now? Good question. Also, who cares? We need this stuff now more than ever with no live golf or sports in sight due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. So if anyone else has anything golf-related they've been hiding, please share it. Seriously, we'll take anything at this point.

Anyway, the moral of the story? No matter how bored you are right now while being stuck inside, don't try this at home. Or at a hotel.

