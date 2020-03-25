Trending
Keeping Busy

European Tour pro imitates Tiger Woods and other golfers, is your new quarantine MVP

By
3 hours ago

We've seen some great golf impersonations the past few years, from the vocal stylings of Connor Moore to the physical reenactments of Jack Bartlett. But now a European Tour pro has joined this budding genre and emerged as a much-needed source of entertainment and levity during this Coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Impressionist absolutely nails the likes of Tiger and Rory

Amid trying to keep his game sharp for when the season resumes, Soren Kjeldsen has sharpened his imitation skills of other top golfers, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, and Ian Poulter. Here's the 44-year-old Danish golfer's video, which was co-created by his kids:

Now that's some good quality family fun while on lockdown. Who says you just have to watch "Frozen 2" over and over (and over) again. Seriously, make it stop.

Anyway, well played by the four-time European tour winner. The Tiger twirl and strut was a highlight, but so was his go at Tyrrell Hatton's animated on-course reactions. And how about imitating Rory McIlroy's infamous club toss into a lake at Doral by. . . actually tossing one of his clubs into a lake. Talk about commitment.

So keep up the good work, Soren, because we like watching. And, well, there's not much else to do these days.

THE GRIND: Tour pros keep busy under quarantine & a PGA Tour rivalry emerges

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Keeping Busy

European Tour pro imitates Tiger Woods and other golfers, is your new quarantine MVP

3 hours ago
Idle Hands

Distract yourself with the best quarantine-themed golf trick shots we've seen (so far)

8 hours ago
Memories

Former Euro Tour pro tells hilarious story about one of the worst rounds of his career

9 hours ago
Something to Do

WWE is now streaming every WrestleMania for free, effectively chokeslamming quarantine boredom

March 24, 2020
The Grind

Brooks Koepka's lefty bombs, the PGA Tour’s fiercest (and sweatiest) rivalry, and a golfer

March 24, 2020
On the Clock

Tua Tagovailoa looks ready to go number one overall

March 24, 2020
Inspiring

This is not only the worst pregame speech ever, it's the worst speech of any kind ever

March 24, 2020
New Looks

The worst logo changes in NFL history, ranked from 32 to 1 (Rams being No. 1)

March 23, 2020
The LA Tide Pods

WARNING: The new Los Angeles Rams logo looks like total butt

March 23, 2020
Monday Superlatives

The UFC and Dana White are putting people in danger—directly and indirectly

March 23, 2020
The Truth

This unearthed footage of Paul Pierce at the McDonald's All-American Dunk Contest is tough to...

March 23, 2020
Ouch

Pray for Jameis Winston's self-esteem after seeing Tampa Bay's QB "wish list"

March 23, 2020
Taking the Piss

Start your week right with this play by play announcer giving commentary on everyday...

March 23, 2020
Viral Videos

Freddie Freeman taking his three-year-old son deep is the video we all need this Monday

March 23, 2020
#PlayingThrough

How creative is your quarantine golf setup? We want to feature the best

March 21, 2020
GOATs on GOATS on GOATS

Lionel Messi is the toilet paper juggling GOAT (as well as the actual GOAT)

March 20, 2020
Power Moves

Brooks Koepka could probably win majors left-handed if these numbers are for real

March 20, 2020
Absence Makes the Heart Grow...

65 things we DON'T miss about sports

March 20, 2020
Related
The LoopEuropean Tour pro imitates Tiger Woods and other go…
Golf News & ToursHere's one golf entity still conducting business as…
Best In GolfThe best golf sales and online deals we're talking …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved