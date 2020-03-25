European Tour pro imitates Tiger Woods and other golfers, is your new quarantine MVP

We've seen some great golf impersonations the past few years, from the vocal stylings of Connor Moore to the physical reenactments of Jack Bartlett . But now a European Tour pro has joined this budding genre and emerged as a much-needed source of entertainment and levity during this Coronavirus pandemic.

Amid trying to keep his game sharp for when the season resumes, Soren Kjeldsen has sharpened his imitation skills of other top golfers, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, and Ian Poulter. Here's the 44-year-old Danish golfer's video, which was co-created by his kids:

Now that's some good quality family fun while on lockdown. Who says you just have to watch "Frozen 2" over and over (and over) again. Seriously, make it stop.

Anyway, well played by the four-time European tour winner. The Tiger twirl and strut was a highlight, but so was his go at Tyrrell Hatton's animated on-course reactions. And how about imitating Rory McIlroy's infamous club toss into a lake at Doral by. . . actually tossing one of his clubs into a lake. Talk about commitment.

So keep up the good work, Soren, because we like watching. And, well, there's not much else to do these days.

