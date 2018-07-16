Comedian wins British Open before it starts with incredible impressions of PGA Tour stars

You can argue over who is the world's best golfer, but there's no debating the world's best golfer impressionist. Irish comedian Conor Moore takes that title with ease. And he just won the 2018 British Open before it even started with his latest video in which he imitates Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia among others. Enjoy:

As was the case with his creation ahead of this year's Masters , it's tough to pick a favorite. Although, his Poulter might be the most spot on. Even Poulter himself agrees!

Also, nice touch with having Phil Mickelson concocting some idea while holding a copy of the rules of golf. Conor doesn't miss a detail. And hopefully, he doesn't miss another major either before dropping his next golf-related video.

