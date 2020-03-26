Trending
Golf 101

Did you know: Why does a golf course have 18 holes?

By
4 hours ago
Old Course
David Cannon

The coronavirus pandemic has hit a giant pause button on fans being able to watch golf on TV, and in some cases, even kept people off courses. But while we hunker down and hope for a speedy return to normalcy, we can also use this time as an opportunity to learn more about the game we love. Here’s our first installment of “Did you know?”

In the beginning, there was St. Andrews. And this old course that is most appropriately named THE Old Course had 18 holes. Well, near the beginning it had 18 holes, that is. And eventually, other courses were copycats.

Those are the broad strokes of how a typical golf course came to have 18 holes. Sadly, as Snopes confirmed, the number has nothing to do with how many shots are in a bottle of Scotch—though that makes for a much more fun story.

DID YOU KNOW: How the term "birdie" came to be

In any event, if you love golf, 18 holes is great because it takes a long time to play that many. Of course, if you love someone who loves golf, it’s not as great. But again, it took a long time for this to become standard. Even longer than it takes to play 18 holes at a public course today.

So how did St. Andrews come to have 18 holes? There must have been some special Scottish reason for this, right? Wrong.

The first courses actually varied in number of holes, and even St. Andrews had 22 at one point. TWENTY-TWO! Too bad it didn’t stay that way, huh? According to the website Scottish Golf History, the number was cut to 18 pretty arbitrarily when four short holes were combined into two (played in two directions) in 1764. And this still wasn’t a template right away for other courses as evidenced by Prestwick Golf Club opening in 1851 with just 12 holes.

In fact, Prestwick’s dastardly dozen (Not an actual nickname, but something I just made up. Like it?) hosted the first 12 British Opens—sorry, Open Championships—beginning in 1860. That makes Willie Park Sr.’s three-round winning total of 174 seem a lot less impressive, huh?

RELATED: 11 British Open terms you should know

It would have been a baker’s dozen of Opens to start, but there was no tournament in 1871 because Young Tom Morris was allowed to just keep the title belt (yes, an actual belt) that year because he had won the three previous years. Man, they had some crazy rules back in the day.

Anyway, when the Open returned in 1872 at Prestwick, it remained a 36-hole event and stayed that way when it moved to St. Andrews (two rounds of 18) in 1873 and Musselburgh (four rounds of 9!) in 1874. And you thought the current Open rota was tough to keep track of.

In 1881, Prestwick finally joined a number of other courses in getting on board with having 18 holes, because, again, everyone was trying to copy the Old Course, which also happens to be where the Royal and Ancient Golf Club is based. And when you're regarded as "The Home of Golf," people tend to follow your lead. It's just too bad they didn't stick with 22. . .

RELATED: How to tell the courses of the Open rota apart

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Practice Makes Perfect?

Will Dustin Johnson emerge from the hiatus as the best putter on Tour? This video suggests he...

41 minutes ago
Golf 101

Did you know: Why does a golf course have 18 holes?

4 hours ago
Depressing Lists

11 things we're missing the most about Opening Day (sorry for reminding you it's Opening Day)

4 hours ago
Memory Lane

Cult Classics: Why the "Wildcat Game" isn't as wildcat-y as you remember

5 hours ago
Hawks History

Russell Wilson is lobbying for these Seahawks throwbacks, and we need them like we need air to...

5 hours ago
Keeping Busy

European Tour pro imitates Tiger Woods and other golfers, is your new quarantine MVP

a day ago
Idle Hands

Distract yourself with the best quarantine-themed golf trick shots we've seen (so far)

March 25, 2020
Memories

Former Euro Tour pro tells hilarious story about one of the worst rounds of his career

March 25, 2020
Something to Do

WWE is now streaming every WrestleMania for free, effectively chokeslamming quarantine boredom

March 24, 2020
The Grind

Brooks Koepka's lefty bombs, the PGA Tour’s fiercest (and sweatiest) rivalry, and a golfer

March 24, 2020
On the Clock

Tua Tagovailoa looks ready to go number one overall

March 24, 2020
Inspiring

This is not only the worst pregame speech ever, it's the worst speech of any kind ever

March 24, 2020
New Looks

The worst logo changes in NFL history, ranked from 32 to 1 (Rams being No. 1)

March 23, 2020
The LA Tide Pods

WARNING: The new Los Angeles Rams logo looks like total butt

March 23, 2020
Monday Superlatives

The UFC and Dana White are putting people in danger—directly and indirectly

March 23, 2020
The Truth

This unearthed footage of Paul Pierce at the McDonald's All-American Dunk Contest is tough to...

March 23, 2020
Ouch

Pray for Jameis Winston's self-esteem after seeing Tampa Bay's QB "wish list"

March 23, 2020
Taking the Piss

Start your week right with this play by play announcer giving commentary on everyday...

March 23, 2020
Related
The LoopWill Dustin Johnson emerge from the hiatus as the b…
Golf News & ToursBrandel Chamblee's latest inflammatory comments lea…
The LoopDid you know: Why does a golf course have 18 holes?…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved