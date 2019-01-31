Super Bowl LIII: Every Tony Romo-related prop bet we could find for the Super Bowl broadcast

The NFL's Championship Sunday was without a doubt one of the league's best in recent history, and maybe ever. Both games went to overtime, there was incredibly high drama, unbelievable storylines, a historically bad call and most importantly, above ALL, a hefty dose of Tony Romo AKA Romostradamus AKA the undisputed GOAT of color commentating.
Alright, so we're all probably overselling Romo's abilities, though his pre-play predictions are still impressive. Could Peyton Manning slide into the booth and do the same thing? Absolutely. But Romo's infectious energy, love of football and his infatuation with Jim Nantz are completely unmatched, and this is coming from someone who poured over years and years of Nantz's syrupy Masters monologues and ranked them accordingly.
The rise of Romo has come at an opportune time, with CBS broadcasting Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. As is the case each year, there are a host of fun prop bets for the big game, and we picked out every single Romo-related prop we could find. Unfortunately, there is no over/under on how many times Romo will say "ohhhhhhhhh Jiiiimmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm," which is probably for the best because I'd bet my life savings on the over.
Odds for Tony Romo-related prop bets from Bovada
How many plays will Tony Romo correctly predict ahead of the play?
Over 7.5 -120
Under 7.5 -120
Will the CBS broadcast mention the point spread or total during the broadcast?
Yes +215
No -330
How many times will the CBS broadcast mention Ted Rath (Sean McVay's "hold-back" guy) during the broadcast?
Over 3.5 +170
Under 3.5 -250
How many times will the CBS broadcast mention Sean McVay's age?
Over 1.5 -250
Under 1.5 +170
What will Tony Romo be doing at the start of the 2019 NFL season?
TV Analyst -500
Playing in the NFL +300
Coaching as an offensive coordinator +500
Coaching as a defensive coordinator +1600
Odds for Tony Romo-related prop bets from Betdsi
How many times will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "Gronk" ?
Over 2.5 -110
Under 2.5 -120
Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "GOAT"?
Yes +360
No -500
Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "dynasty"?
Yes -150
No +120
Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "Bet Against Us"?
Yes +400
No -650
Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "underdog"?
Yes -400
No +320
Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "Philly Special"?
Yes +250
No -330
Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "Hotlanta"?
Yes +200
No -260
Odds for Tony Romo-related prop bets from betonline.ag
How many times will Tony Romo say "Here we go"?
Over 2.5 +150
Under 2.5 -200
Will "Romostradamus" be said during the broadcast?
Yes +300
No - 500
Odds for Tony Romo-related prop bets from SportsBettingDime.com
What will be the primary color of Tony Romo's tie?
Blue +200
Black +400
Grey +600
Any other color +275
