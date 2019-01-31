Super Bowl LIII: Every Tony Romo-related prop bet we could find for the Super Bowl broadcast

The NFL's Championship Sunday was without a doubt one of the league's best in recent history, and maybe ever. Both games went to overtime, there was incredibly high drama, unbelievable storylines, a historically bad call and most importantly, above ALL, a hefty dose of Tony Romo AKA Romostradamus AKA the undisputed GOAT of color commentating.

Alright, so we're all probably overselling Romo's abilities, though his pre-play predictions are still impressive. Could Peyton Manning slide into the booth and do the same thing? Absolutely. But Romo's infectious energy, love of football and his infatuation with Jim Nantz are completely unmatched, and this is coming from someone who poured over years and years of Nantz's syrupy Masters monologues and ranked them accordingly .

The rise of Romo has come at an opportune time, with CBS broadcasting Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. As is the case each year, there are a host of fun prop bets for the big game, and we picked out every single Romo-related prop we could find. Unfortunately, there is no over/under on how many times Romo will say "ohhhhhhhhh Jiiiimmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm," which is probably for the best because I'd bet my life savings on the over.

Odds for Tony Romo-related prop bets from Bovada

How many plays will Tony Romo correctly predict ahead of the play?

Over 7.5 -120

Under 7.5 -120

Will the CBS broadcast mention the point spread or total during the broadcast?

Yes +215

No -330

How many times will the CBS broadcast mention Ted Rath (Sean McVay's "hold-back" guy ) during the broadcast?

Over 3.5 +170

Under 3.5 -250

How many times will the CBS broadcast mention Sean McVay's age?

Over 1.5 -250

Under 1.5 +170

What will Tony Romo be doing at the start of the 2019 NFL season?

TV Analyst -500

Playing in the NFL +300

Coaching as an offensive coordinator +500

Coaching as a defensive coordinator +1600

Odds for Tony Romo-related prop bets from Betdsi

How many times will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "Gronk" ?

Over 2.5 -110

Under 2.5 -120

Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "GOAT"?

Yes +360

No -500

Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "dynasty"?

Yes -150

No +120

Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "Bet Against Us"?

Yes +400

No -650

Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "underdog"?

Yes -400

No +320

Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "Philly Special"?

Yes +250

No -330

Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "Hotlanta"?

Yes +200

No -260

Odds for Tony Romo-related prop bets from betonline.ag

How many times will Tony Romo say "Here we go"?

Over 2.5 +150

Under 2.5 -200

Will "Romostradamus" be said during the broadcast?

Yes +300

No - 500

Odds for Tony Romo-related prop bets from SportsBettingDime.com

What will be the primary color of Tony Romo's tie?

Blue +200

Black +400

Grey +600

Any other color +275

