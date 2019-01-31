Trending
Jimmmmmmmmmm

Super Bowl LIII: Every Tony Romo-related prop bet we could find for the Super Bowl broadcast

By
3 hours ago
Tony Romo
Ronald Martinez

The NFL's Championship Sunday was without a doubt one of the league's best in recent history, and maybe ever. Both games went to overtime, there was incredibly high drama, unbelievable storylines, a historically bad call and most importantly, above ALL, a hefty dose of Tony Romo AKA Romostradamus AKA the undisputed GOAT of color commentating.

Alright, so we're all probably overselling Romo's abilities, though his pre-play predictions are still impressive. Could Peyton Manning slide into the booth and do the same thing? Absolutely. But Romo's infectious energy, love of football and his infatuation with Jim Nantz are completely unmatched, and this is coming from someone who poured over years and years of Nantz's syrupy Masters monologues and ranked them accordingly.

The rise of Romo has come at an opportune time, with CBS broadcasting Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. As is the case each year, there are a host of fun prop bets for the big game, and we picked out every single Romo-related prop we could find. Unfortunately, there is no over/under on how many times Romo will say "ohhhhhhhhh Jiiiimmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm," which is probably for the best because I'd bet my life savings on the over.

RELATED: Phil Mickelson reveals how he once used Tony Romo to gain a mental edge on Tiger Woods

Odds for Tony Romo-related prop bets from Bovada

How many plays will Tony Romo correctly predict ahead of the play?

Over 7.5 -120

Under 7.5 -120

Will the CBS broadcast mention the point spread or total during the broadcast?

Yes +215

No -330

How many times will the CBS broadcast mention Ted Rath (Sean McVay's "hold-back" guy) during the broadcast?

Over 3.5 +170

Under 3.5 -250

How many times will the CBS broadcast mention Sean McVay's age?

Over 1.5 -250

Under 1.5 +170

What will Tony Romo be doing at the start of the 2019 NFL season?

TV Analyst -500

Playing in the NFL +300

Coaching as an offensive coordinator +500

Coaching as a defensive coordinator +1600

Odds for Tony Romo-related prop bets from Betdsi

How many times will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "Gronk" ?

Over 2.5 -110

Under 2.5 -120

Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "GOAT"?

Yes +360

No -500

Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "dynasty"?

Yes -150

No +120

Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "Bet Against Us"?

Yes +400

No -650

Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "underdog"?

Yes -400

No +320

Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "Philly Special"?

Yes +250

No -330

Will Jim Nantz or Tony Romo say "Hotlanta"?

Yes +200

No -260

RELATED: Tony Romo loves Jim Nantz's Masters' calls just as much as you

Odds for Tony Romo-related prop bets from betonline.ag

How many times will Tony Romo say "Here we go"?

Over 2.5 +150

Under 2.5 -200

Will "Romostradamus" be said during the broadcast?

Yes +300

No - 500

Odds for Tony Romo-related prop bets from SportsBettingDime.com

What will be the primary color of Tony Romo's tie?

Blue +200

Black +400

Grey +600

Any other color +275

RELATED: Tony Romo's play-by-play of a cat running on the field was his best broadcasting moment

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Kuuuuuch

Matt Kuchar dragging Bryson DeChambeau is the best moment of Phoenix Open so far

22 minutes ago
"Nerves"

This Johnny Miller tribute video will make you realize how much you'll miss him in the booth

28 minutes ago
Jimmmmmmmmmm

Super Bowl LIII: Every Tony Romo-related prop bet we could find for the Super Bowl broadcast

3 hours ago
Gambling

Why Rams vs. Patriots is a Super Bowl betting oddity that's only happened once before

3 hours ago
Harry Kane Who?

Tottenham ball boy baits opponent into yellow card, winks to fans, becomes instant legend

4 hours ago
Boooooo

Enes Kanter finally sees action, kisses MSG floor and promptly airballs first shot

5 hours ago
News & Tours

Throwback Thursday: That time Tiger Woods had his gallery perform manual labor and move a...

7 hours ago
Daggers

World Long Drive competitor snaps driver in half during first warmup session of the year, the...

January 30, 2019
Tough Guys

Three-time PGA Tour winner risks frostbite to hit shot in minus 45-degree wind chill

January 30, 2019
Packing On The Pounds

Sean Payton handled the NFC Championship loss the same way every person handles a bad breakup...

January 30, 2019
Butter Cuts

Watch Justin Verlander knock a tee shot—in the dark—onto the green at TPC Scottsdale's famous...

January 30, 2019
Super Bowl LIII

We haven't even tried Sam Adams' new Tom Brady beer and we're already puking

January 30, 2019
Random Daggers

Pittsburgh TV station graphic refers to Tom Brady as a "Known Cheater" ahead of Super Bowl...

January 30, 2019
Rants

Gregg Popovich says the Suns "got robbed" in fantastic rant following Spurs buzzer-beater

January 30, 2019
Super Bowl LIII

The best Super Bowl commercial every year since 1999

January 30, 2019
Photographic Memory

Super Bowl LIII: Watch Sean McVay rattle off three key plays he ran in high school (!) with...

January 29, 2019
Important News

Brooks Koepka addresses viral thong pic: "I was trying to pretend like I was some Instagram...

January 29, 2019
Super Bowl

Bubba versus Brady, Kopeka against Cooks: 12 golf-related bets, and predictions, for Super...

January 29, 2019
Related
The LoopWho was the MVP of Championship Sunday? Tony Romo, …
The LoopGeorgia chokes away more than just the game and the…
The LoopThe 9 worst bad beats of the weekend in college and…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection