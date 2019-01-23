Trending
Odd Jobs

Super Bowl LIII: The Rams have a coach dedicated to holding Sean McVay back on sideline

By
2 hours ago

Sean McVay's genius will be discussed and dissected to death these next two weeks leading up to and through Super Bowl LIII. But as brilliant as the NFL's Doogie Howser is, apparently, he's not smart enough to keep from running into referees on the sideline. The Los Angeles Rams' solution? Dedicate a coach to making sure that doesn't happen. No, really.

RELATED: Why Sean McVay is the NFL's "Rain Man"

Ted Rath is the Rams' director of strength training and performance so he actually has a real job. However, during games he morphs into McVay's monitor/dance partner. Check out this funny video in which he describes his bizarre duty:

At 33 years and 10 days as of Super Bowl Sunday, McVay would be the youngest coach to claim an NFL (or FBS) championship. But he's going to need to put that beautiful mind to work if he's going to beat grizzled mastermind Bill Belichick (Oh yeah, and grizzled quarterback Tom Brady). Apparently, he'll also need the quickness of Rath's arms and legs. Now that's teamwork.

RELATED: Tony Romo was the real MVP of Championship Sunday

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Free Sh*t

If Super Bowl LIII goes to overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings is hooking America up with free wings

2 hours ago
Odd Jobs

Super Bowl LIII: The Rams have a coach dedicated to holding Sean McVay back on sideline

2 hours ago
You Wanna Go?

Gorgui Dieng had a perfect response when asked why he wanted to meet Devin Booker in the after...

2 hours ago
The Grind

Golf's new power couple, the most bizarre sports commercial ever, and Brooks & Dustin do the

January 22, 2019
Numbah One

New York radio legend Mike Francesa thought Todd Gurley's fake referee jersey swap picture was...

January 22, 2019
Nostradamus

Who was the MVP of Championship Sunday? Tony Romo, obviously

January 21, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Roger Federer has won his last grand slam

January 21, 2019
The Most Annoying Sound In The World

People are extremely mad about the Saints fan who is blowing a whistle at the NFC Championship...

January 20, 2019
Are you feeling lucky?

Watch Jerry Kelly make the most preposterous eagle of his 2019 season (if not potentially his...

January 19, 2019
Celebrity Golfers

Larry Fitzgerald makes hole-in-one playing with Barack Obama, seems ready to defend Pebble...

January 18, 2019
MVP ?

If these are considered Patrick Mahomes' "worst" games, he's even better than we thought

January 18, 2019
Viral Videos

The European Tour's "Content Committee" video is the funniest thing you'll see today

January 18, 2019
Gotta Carb Up

Charles Barkley takes hilarious shot at the vegan crowd while discussing his all-world diet

January 18, 2019
Clowns

LaVar Ball is now charging media outlets $3,500(!) to video LaMelo Ball's high school games

January 18, 2019
Fails

Michael Beasley does the most Michael Beasley thing ever by wearing wrong shorts to game

January 18, 2019
Gambling

You can get astronomical odds betting on no one scoring a touchdown in Rams vs. Saints

January 18, 2019
Cuffing SZN

Everybody freak out, Danielle Kang and Maverick McNealy are a thing now

January 18, 2019
News & Tours

The golfer who shot 93-105 at a Web.com event bought a Golf Channel commercial to promote his...

January 17, 2019
Related
The LoopMarshawn Lynch interrupts his coach's press confere…
The LoopAtlanta Falcons finally get to give celebratory Gat…
The LoopBen Roethlisberger's new audible call is music to o…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection