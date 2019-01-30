Trending
Packing On The Pounds

Sean Payton handled the NFC Championship loss the same way every person handles a bad breakup in the movies

By
7 minutes ago
Sean Payton
Chris Graythen

I think we can all objectively agree that the blown call in the NFC Championship was at the very least a top-five worst call in NFL history. If you want to say it's the worst ever, there's probably a hint of recency bias there, but we'll allow it. Sean Payton, the Saints organization and the Saints fanbase have every right to be angry about it for the rest of time, even though they still had plenty of chances to win the game. People aren't talking NEARLY enough about Drew Brees throwing an easy slant to Michael Thomas directly into the turf on that 1st & 10 play. If he hits him on the numbers that play might go for a damn TD. I'm not bitter about my Saints bet. Nope, not one bit.

With all of that being said, the Saints are milking every damn inch out of this pity party. You got the players still crying on twitter over it:

You got Saints fans crying via billboards:

Loading

View on Instagram

You had a freaking Senator from Louisiana weeping over it:

The city is dragging this thing out like some messy breakup. Speaking of messy breakups, Payton was asked on Wednesday of Super Bowl week—the Super Bowl week the Saints aren't a part of and should not be grabbing any headlines during—how he's handling the loss, and he revealed that he's handling it like every messy breakup that's ever occurred in a feature-length film:

Live look at Sean Payton watching the Ted Bundy tapes:

Hey Sean... get OVER it. It's time to move on. This is reaching "Dez caught it" levels of insufferability, and there is nothing more insufferable than a salty Cowboys fan. But New Orleans is getting close.

RELATED: How did Sean Payton handle last year's loss to the Vikings? By being a psychopath

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Packing On The Pounds

Sean Payton handled the NFC Championship loss the same way every person handles a bad breakup...

7 minutes ago
Butter Cuts

Watch Justin Verlander knock a tee shot—in the dark—onto the green at TPC Scottsdale's famous...

8 minutes ago
Super Bowl LIII

We haven't even tried Sam Adams' new Tom Brady beer and we're already puking

an hour ago
Random Daggers

Pittsburgh TV station graphic refers to Tom Brady as a "Known Cheater" ahead of Super Bowl...

2 hours ago
Rants

Gregg Popovich says the Suns "got robbed" in fantastic rant following Spurs buzzer-beater

2 hours ago
Super Bowl LIII

The best Super Bowl commercial every year since 1999

3 hours ago
Photographic Memory

Super Bowl LIII: Watch Sean McVay rattle off three key plays he ran in high school (!) with...

19 hours ago
Important News

Brooks Koepka addresses viral thong pic: "I was trying to pretend like I was some Instagram...

21 hours ago
Super Bowl

Bubba versus Brady, Kopeka against Cooks: 12 golf-related bets, and predictions, for Super...

a day ago
Buttoned Up

Kyler Murray and Phil Mickelson form dress-shirt dream team for Super Bowl week

a day ago
Aggressive

Super Bowl LIII: Hotels.com is offering a promotion that encourages post Super Bowl babymaking...

a day ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods' mysterious shirt, Michelle Wie's NBA love connection, and Bryson DeChambeau's...

January 29, 2019
Better Than Most

Giant leprechaun sinks full-court putt, wins Notre Dame fans U.S. Senior Open practice round...

January 29, 2019
Triple NBA Range

Steph Curry is now pulling up from just inside half court and burying threes because he can

January 29, 2019
Waste Management Phoenix Open

Odyssey brews up putter cover with bottle opener for Waste Management Phoenix Open

January 28, 2019
Can't Win

Jason Witten caps no good, very bad year by wrecking the Pro Bowl trophy

January 28, 2019
Oh Canada!

Montrealers stuck in 75-car pile-up turn highway into hockey rink to pass the time

January 28, 2019
Monday Superlatives

OK, fine, Novak Djokovic is the GOAT

January 28, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursWhy Matthew Fitzpatrick has one of the oddest three…
Golf News & ToursWaste Management Phoenix Open Betting Preview: Why …
Golf News & ToursWhy the Hot List equipment review is the most compl…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection