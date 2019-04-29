Phil Mickelson shares more secrets to his gigantic calves, also sneaks in subtle shot at Bubba Watson

After his absolutely enormous calves went viral , Phil Mickelson has shown us parts 1 and 2 of his 5-part series titled "Phil Kwon Do Calves," in which he demonstrates how to get "calves like Adonis." The first two parts required nothing but a couch and a lounge chair, which didn't exactly do the "golfers are athletes" argument any favors. Finally, on Monday, Lefty tweeted out a video of him actually in a gym hitting the weights, proving that there is actual fitness involved in this fitness video series .

Mickelson's latest demonstration features parts 3, 4 and 5 of "Phil Kwon Do Calves." Things are getting pretty advanced now, so make sure you have a spotter at all times.

"There's a lot of debate on how to hit bombs," says Mickelson in the beginning of the clip, referencing his most recent video on Twitter of him discussing his strategy while driving up Magnolia Lane before the third round of the Masters . "Is it the arms? Is it the calves? Well, technically, you don't need either. I mean, Bubba Watson hits bombs. But it's best if you at least have one, and if you're blessed to have both, well, bombs are a given."

That makes two fellow tour pros Lefty has daggered in his last two videos, the first being Matt Kuchar for his whole tipping fiasco and now Bubba Watson for having a slender frame. No one is safe from a subtle Mickelson chirp. Check out the full video below to see the impressive workout at the end:

My word, look at these things:

If Johnny Drama ever caught a glimpse of those warlocks, he might faint. Come to think of it, the biggest mistake HBO ever made was not using Phil Mickelson's calves in this scene instead.

Big missed opportunity for "Entourage," though Mickelson did guest star in a later season, but his calves were not featured. Poor writing, in my opinion.

