Phil Mickelson one-ups Tiger Woods with crazy video of his Masters-esque putting green

3 hours ago

On Thursday, GOLFTV released an interview with Tiger Woods in which he says he gets his backyard practice green running at 14 or 15 on the stimpmeter to prepare for Augusta National's slick putting surfaces next week. On Thursday night, Phil Mickelson posted a video actually showing how fast his putting green is playing right now.

RELATED: Justin Bieber gives random PGA Tour pro shout-out on backyard green

It could have been a coincidence, but we prefer to think Phil was trying to one-up his longtime rival like he did in November's THE MATCH. He certainly seemed to in his caption that says his green is actually running at about a 16 on the stimpmeter. Ooooo boy. That's some high-level golf nerd trash talk right there! Anyway, here's the video, which is also somewhat of a trick shot:

And while Tiger and Phil are engaged in a good old fashioned stimp-off, Justin Thomas is getting ready for next week's Masters by playing Frogger. We'll have to wait to see which prep method pays off, but our money is on Frogger.

RELATED: This Phil Mickelson story via Jake Owen is phenomenal

Phil Being Phi

