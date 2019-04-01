Trending
This Phil Mickelson story of shutting up a music star at Jordan Spieth's wedding is the pinnacle of Phil being Phil

By
3 hours ago
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
Harry How(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Jake Owen proved in his professional golf foray last summer that he can take the occasional haymaker as well as he can dish them. A good thing, because—by the sounds of Owen's interview with Barstool Sports—the country music star received a mean uppercut at the hands of Phil Mickelson.

In a snippet released by Barstool's Fore Play podcast, Owen relayed the story of attending Jordan Spieth's wedding last fall, and the nuptials happened to come a day after the infamous Mickelon-Tiger Woods match. Owen apparently shared the sentiments of many in the golf community: that the made-for-TV spectacle was a bit of a dud. So when he saw Mickelson at the wedding, Owen—prodded by some liquid courage—decided to give the five-time major winner a piece of his mind.

Unfortunately for Owen, no one escapes a jam like Phil Mickelson. Or does so with such gusto:

On the bright side, Owen now has inspiration for a new song: "He broke my heart with his wallet."

The Barstool guys promise the entire Owen interview, which will be released on Tuesday, is an epic conversation. We can only hope Owen has more than one Mickelson tale to tell.

