Justin Thomas' Masters prep includes lots and lots of Frogger

When it comes to the Masters, players are willing do to just about anything to get a leg up on the competition (and the course itself, of course). But in the pursuit of his first green jacket, Justin Thomas isn't hitting the gym, or the range, or making Patrick Reed voodoo dolls. Instead he's turned to the ultimate test of hand-eye coordination, one that has foiled 80s college students and George Costanza alike down the decades. That hallowed crucible of reflexes we speak of? A little game called Frogger.

For those millennials and gen zers in the audience, Frogger is a 2D arcade game originally released in the wet, hot American summer of 1981. The goal is to steer your character, Frogger, across multiple lanes of bustling traffic without ending up as street pizza or worse. How it will help Thomas navigate Amen Corner remains to be seen, but as Thomas himself puts it, "when the wind switches on 12, how am I supposed to trust myself to hit it if I can't get Frogger across traffic without getting hurt?"

The answer to that question is TBD, especially considering Thomas gets squashed at least two times in the making of this video, but Vegas still has faith, with Thomas still sitting at a healthy 16/1 to win the Masters as of Wednesday afternoon. Now we anxiously await the rest of footage from the PGA Tour dojo, where Koepka has just dusted off the Mortal Kombat cartridge for the first time since middle school.