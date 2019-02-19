Phil Mickelson's calves are the most improbable golf trend electrifying the Internet—but we're really impressed

The PGA Tour's new rule, announced on Monday in Mexico and Puerto Rico, allowing players to wear shorts during practice rounds and pro-ams , has already had an expected result. Phil Mickelson's calves are now trending on social media—who knew Lefty's legs would have the Internet buzzing?

We've seen Mickelson's impressive fitness translate to impressive results this season, as the 48-year-old ranks inside the top 30 in driving distance and used that added length to help him win two weeks ago at the AT&T Pebble Beach . What golf fans couldn't have gleaned from watching Lefty on tour is that his calf muscles also have impressive bulk. Thanks to the PGA Tour allowing shorts in the lead up to this week's WGC-Mexico Championship, we have eyes on Lefty's glorious warlocks.

Look at these things!

Someone needs to get Phil's leg routine from him, stat. We're not the only ones impressed. The Internet is buzzing about Phil's bulky legs. Here are some of the hilarious takes:

Pinterest Phil even responded to Eddie Pepperell's compliment.

Pinterest Wes Bryan used the opportunity to also compliment Tim Mickelson's biceps...

RELATED: Phil Mickelson's calves are now trending on the Internet—thanks to this new PGA Tour rule

How did Phil only get that high off the ground at the Masters? Maybe that's before he put his new leg routine into motion...