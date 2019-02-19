Trending
Social Media Buzz

Phil Mickelson's calves are the most improbable golf trend electrifying the Internet—but we're really impressed

By
2 hours ago

The PGA Tour's new rule, announced on Monday in Mexico and Puerto Rico, allowing players to wear shorts during practice rounds and pro-ams, has already had an expected result. Phil Mickelson's calves are now trending on social media—who knew Lefty's legs would have the Internet buzzing?

We've seen Mickelson's impressive fitness translate to impressive results this season, as the 48-year-old ranks inside the top 30 in driving distance and used that added length to help him win two weeks ago at the AT&T Pebble Beach. What golf fans couldn't have gleaned from watching Lefty on tour is that his calf muscles also have impressive bulk. Thanks to the PGA Tour allowing shorts in the lead up to this week's WGC-Mexico Championship, we have eyes on Lefty's glorious warlocks.

Look at these things!

Phil Mickelson CALVES 2.png

Someone needs to get Phil's leg routine from him, stat. We're not the only ones impressed. The Internet is buzzing about Phil's bulky legs. Here are some of the hilarious takes:

Phil even responded to Eddie Pepperell's compliment.

Wes Bryan used the opportunity to also compliment Tim Mickelson's biceps...

RELATED: Phil Mickelson's calves are now trending on the Internet—thanks to this new PGA Tour rule

How did Phil only get that high off the ground at the Masters? Maybe that's before he put his new leg routine into motion...

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Social Media Buzz

Phil Mickelson's calves are the most improbable golf trend electrifying the Internet—but we're...

2 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The NBA 3-Point Contest is the best part of All-Star Weekend, and Craig Hodges is still the...

13 hours ago
Happy birthday, MJ

These are the best Michael Jordan golf stories we've ever heard

February 17, 2019
Hot Mic

Kentucky student hits $19K half-court shot at College Gameday, celebrates with some hard in...

February 16, 2019
Down For The Count

Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo DROPS Kyle Okposo with one punch in third career NHL fight

February 16, 2019
Fails

LPGA pro falls into bunker while lining up putt during tournament

February 16, 2019
Welcome to Florida

Florida Man claiming people were "eating his brains" leads police on insane golf course chase

February 15, 2019
WTF

Bill Walton casually talks about the time he almost killed himself, promptly rubs chocolates...

February 15, 2019
Random Daggers

Club pro shoots 13 over par on ONE hole in Web.com Tour debut, gets roasted by his own dad in...

February 15, 2019
NBA

New Orleans coach sums up Anthony Davis saga in brutally honest fashion

February 15, 2019
Whoops

TV cameras catch European Tour pro sneaking out to see Valentine's Day cricket game

February 14, 2019
Duck Night

Anaheim Ducks hold 'Mighty Ducks' tribute night, actually manage to win a game

February 14, 2019
News & Tours

Forget golf; Bubba Watson apparently wants to be an actor. Yes, really

February 14, 2019
GOAT Meets GOAT

A visual history of Tiger Woods' best (and most painfully awkward) celebrity encounters

February 14, 2019
Duck And Cover

Golden Globe winner Regina King narrowly avoids being karate-kicked into oblivion by Joel...

February 14, 2019
Embarrassments

Today in "Why the Knicks stink": That time they didn't even scout Giannis Antetokounmpo

February 13, 2019
Doppelgängers

Web.com Tour rookie draws attention—for looking a lot like Rory McIlroy

February 13, 2019
Meet The Mess

Yoenis Cespedes shows up to Spring Training looking HEFTY, Mets Twitter drags him accordingly

February 13, 2019
Related
The LoopThis giant underground beach in Mexico looks more l…
The Loop11 U.S. Opens you didn't know existed - Golf Digest
The LoopMissing luggage means makeshift sponsorship logos o…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection