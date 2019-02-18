PGA Tour to allow players to wear shorts in practice rounds and pro-ams

There are not many similarities between professional players and the average hack. But, at least from Monday to Wednesday, all golfers are united under a single pursuit: leg liberation.

A notice from the tour was posted in locker rooms in Naucalpan and Puerto Rico on Monday, notifying players are now allowed to wear shorts during practice rounds and pro-ams.

James Hahn, who serves as the co-chairman of the tour's Player Advisory Council, also made an announcement on Twitter:

In 2017 the PGA of America, echoing the sentiments of its European counterparts, announced that competitors would be permitted to wear shorts during practice rounds at all member and major championships under the organization's umbrella, including the PGA Championship. It was a novel approach at the American pro ranks; the PGA Tour requires trousers at all times, and though the USGA does allow shorts in some competitions, it implements the tour's ban at the U.S. Open. About half the field at Quail Hollow took advantage of the relaxed dress code, while even more opted for shorts at Bellerive during a St. Louis heatwave.

The policy spans the tour's six circuits across the globe. Pants will still be required for tournament play, according to officials.

