Trending
Show Me the Money

Pete Alonso earned almost twice as much at the Home Run Derby as he will all season

By
an hour ago
T-Mobile Home Run Derby
Alex Trautwig

We are entering an unprecedented age of athlete bargaining power. Sub-.500 career quarterback Kirk Cousins is chilling on a $84-million-dollar contract. NBA superstars handpick their chosen teams like cliquey mean girls. Hell, even Jeopardy! James cleared over two mil this year. Everywhere you look, trade requests are being handed in and healthy players are being scratched from the Meineke Car Care Bowl. In other words, it's a pretty good time to be a professional athlete...unless, of course, you're a recently promoted MLB prospect currently tearing the big leagues a new outfield gap. Then you're screwed.

Due to MLB control rules, which stipulate that a player must play six years before scoring their first free agent contract, many up-and-coming MLB stars find themselves playing for well below market value for much of their prime. Aaron Judge is one example. After smashing his way onto the scene in 2017, winning the Home Run Derby, and becoming the biggest name in baseball (sorry Mike Trout), Judge made $622,300 in 2018.

Pete Alonso is another.

On Monday night, Pete Alonso—who became just the third MLB rookie to hit 30 home runs before the All-Star Game along with Judge and some guy named Mark McGwire—outlasted fellow rook Vlad Gurrero Jr. to take home the 2019 Home Run Derby crown. It was a great moment for Mets fans, who have had precious little to cheer about of late, and the MLB, who added another slugger to their swelling list of superstars, but mostly it was great for Alonso, who pocketed $1-million pre-tax dollars for a single evening of glorified BP. For those of you keeping score at home, that's NEARLY DOUBLE his entire 2019 salary of $550,000.

RELATED: 8 things you can buy with Bobby Bonilla's annual Mets salary

When you can make double in a single night what you earn all year and regularly outplay a division rival on a $330-MILLION-DOLLAR DEAL, it's safe to say that your employer has some wage structure issues to sort out. It will be 2025 by the time Pete Alonso hits free agency and even if America's ballparks aren't being used as field hospitals in the Great Alien Wars by then, that's still a veryyyy long time to wait for a kid who is ready for stardom right now.

So what's the answer? Is it to reduce service requirements to four years or add in "Supermax" exceptions like the NBA has done? Is it to start slapping teams who call up their rising stars for 171 of the 172 days required for a "full" MLB season on the wrist? That's ultimately for the MLBPA—arguably the most powerful union on earth, it should be said—to figure out, but one thing's for certain: Pete Alonso can't win the Home Run Derby every year...can he?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Trick Shots

Justin Thomas goes full Miguel Angel Jimenez in preparation for the Scottish Open

an hour ago
Show Me the Money

Pete Alonso earned almost twice as much at the Home Run Derby as he will all season

an hour ago
AFC EAST: Infinity War

Intergalactic supervillain Tom Brady cooks up new equipment violation for 2019 season

19 hours ago
Good Deeds

There's nothing more Bill Walton than Bill Walton sorting recyclables at a Dead & Company show

21 hours ago
Hands For Days

This mesmerizing video of Omar Vizquel playing catch is like watching a magician at work

July 8, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Kawhi Leonard and Megan Rapinoe are the perfect geniuses of the weekend

July 8, 2019
Just Take It Easy Man

Jake Arrieta is extremely mad at Todd Frazier, threatens to put a dent in his skull

July 7, 2019
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Eddie Pepperell hits par 3 green with a putter, then snaps putter in half during 14 Club...

July 5, 2019
Random Daggers

European Ryder Cup Twitter handle expertly trolls Team USA on 4th of July

July 5, 2019
Hot Take

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the worst take in sports history

July 3, 2019
Good Sports

Cleveland Browns backup QB issues funny Madden challenge based on his low rating, even offers...

July 3, 2019
Dingers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. practicing for the Home Run Derby is the hottest video on the internet...

July 3, 2019
Tea Time

Now it's England's turn to be salty about Alex Morgan's World Cup celebrations

July 3, 2019
Say It Ain't So

Fourth of July heartbreak as massive fire tears through two Jim Beam rackhouses

July 3, 2019
America, Golf Yeah

The most unabashedly patriotic ways to play golf like an American this July 4th

July 3, 2019
Degenerate Nation

Will PETA interrupt the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest? That and the rest of our favorite...

July 2, 2019
America The Beautiful

The best Team USA uniforms in Team USA history

July 2, 2019
The Grind

Tom Brady's on-course cursing, J.R. Smith's clubhouse shopping spree, and golf's new power a

July 2, 2019
Related
The LoopJustin Thomas goes full Miguel Angel Jimenez in pre…
The LoopPete Alonso earned almost twice as much at the Home…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: Kevin Streelman found out he qua…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection