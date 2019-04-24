Trending
Money Talks

Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer has made more in two weeks than these PGA Tour pros have all year

By
4 hours ago

James Holzhauer is the single most dominant competitor in America right now. Not Tiger. Not Ovi. Not [checks notes] Damian Lillard. No, no. James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler from Las Vegas who is currently in the throes of one of the most improbable, incredible runs in Jeopardy! history. If you haven't been DVRing every episode to watch on 30-40 minute delay during dinner like, um, some people have been, on Wednesday night Holzhauer—who has already broken the single-game Jeopardy! record TWICE—crossed the $1-million-dollar mark with another remarkable $118,816-dollar display.

$1,061,554 ain't too shabby for two weeks of work, but the figure is cast in even starker relief when compared to our favorite metric for Super Rich Guys here at The Loop: The PGA Tour Money List. In that spirit, we decided to compare Holzhauer's April stockpile with the prize money earned by some of your favorite pros over the course of the entire PGA season. Money can't buy happiness, but it sure is fun to count...

PGA Tour Money List Leader:

Matt Kuchar (are we still doing tipping jokes?) - $5,394,944

James Holzhauer's Two-Week Total:

$1,061,554

The Peasants

Keegan Bradley - $1,046,273

Sergio Garcia - $932,296

Patrick Reed - $919,457

Kevin Na - $819,894

Tyrell Hatton - $723,005

Henrik Stenson - $457,411

Jordan Spieth - $397,607

But don't feel too bad, fellas. Holzhauer has also already eclipsed the 2018 salaries of Aaron Judge ($622,300) and Philip Lindsay ($485,000) and shows no sign of slowing down. Next on his ledger is Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings, who wrapped up his 74-game run in 2004 with a cool $2.5 million. With just 14 games to his name, Holzhauer is almost halfway there, so at this point it seems more a matter of if than when.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
News & Tours

The Zurich Classic will again be using entrance music, and most of the song selections are as...

43 minutes ago
Blast From the Past

What your favorite player looked like on NFL Draft night

an hour ago
Two-sport Athletes

Steph Curry was asked about one of his shooting habits, so naturally he answered by talking...

an hour ago
Money Talks

Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer has made more in two weeks than these PGA Tour pros have all...

4 hours ago
Instant Classics

Damian Lillard hits all-time buzzer-beater to win playoff series, waves goodbye to Thunder

6 hours ago
Pace of Play

Former MLB player sets speed golf world record for most holes played in 24 hours

April 23, 2019
The Grind

Brooks Koepka moves on from the Masters, a WAG's messy victory chug, and a Tiger Woods license...

April 23, 2019
2019 NFL Draft

NFL Draft 2019: Your team's *actual* NFL Draft needs

April 23, 2019
Meet the GOAT

You can meet Tiger Woods at Tiger Jam this year—but it'll cost you

April 23, 2019
Feed Zeke

Ezekiel Elliott responds to fat-shamers by having Dak Prescott shower him with popcorn at the...

April 23, 2019
Feel The Flow

Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker steals everyone's girlfriend with majestic head-first slide into...

April 23, 2019
Viral Videos

Ty Jerome's first pitch at a UVA game was so bad it could hurt his NBA Draft stock

April 22, 2019
WTF

Three-time Gold Glove winner Ender Inciarte uncorks what will likely end up being the worst of...

April 22, 2019
Easter Miracles

This fan's incredible hair has given the Utah Jazz reason to believe

April 22, 2019
The Masters

Tiger Woods' winning Masters putt already has 7.4 million more views than Patrick Reed's from...

April 22, 2019
Occupational Hazards

Terence Crawford retains welterweight title with massive uppercut to the groin

April 22, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Could hockey ever become cool again in America?

April 22, 2019
Routine Double Plays

The Seattle Mariners turned the ugliest (and smartest) double play of the season so far the...

April 20, 2019
Related
The LoopProfessional sports gambler smashes one-day Jeopard…
The LoopHow the golf world celebrated Christmas - Golf Dige…
The LoopThe 14 weirdest, wildest lies in golf history - Gol…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection