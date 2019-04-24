Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer has made more in two weeks than these PGA Tour pros have all year

James Holzhauer is the single most dominant competitor in America right now. Not Tiger. Not Ovi. Not [checks notes] Damian Lillard . No, no. James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler from Las Vegas who is currently in the throes of one of the most improbable, incredible runs in Jeopardy! history. If you haven't been DVRing every episode to watch on 30-40 minute delay during dinner like, um, some people have been, on Wednesday night Holzhauer—who has already broken the single-game Jeopardy! record TWICE —crossed the $1-million-dollar mark with another remarkable $118,816-dollar display.

$1,061,554 ain't too shabby for two weeks of work, but the figure is cast in even starker relief when compared to our favorite metric for Super Rich Guys here at The Loop: The PGA Tour Money List. In that spirit, we decided to compare Holzhauer's April stockpile with the prize money earned by some of your favorite pros over the course of the entire PGA season. Money can't buy happiness, but it sure is fun to count...

PGA Tour Money List Leader:

Matt Kuchar (are we still doing tipping jokes?) - $5,394,944

James Holzhauer's Two-Week Total:

$1,061,554

The Peasants

Keegan Bradley - $1,046,273

Sergio Garcia - $932,296

Patrick Reed - $919,457

Kevin Na - $819,894

Tyrell Hatton - $723,005

Henrik Stenson - $457,411

Jordan Spieth - $397,607

But don't feel too bad, fellas. Holzhauer has also already eclipsed the 2018 salaries of Aaron Judge ($622,300) and Philip Lindsay ($485,000) and shows no sign of slowing down. Next on his ledger is Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings, who wrapped up his 74-game run in 2004 with a cool $2.5 million. With just 14 games to his name, Holzhauer is almost halfway there, so at this point it seems more a matter of if than when.