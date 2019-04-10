Trending
Shoe Me The Money

Professional sports gambler smashes one-day Jeopardy! record with hammer made of money

By
2 hours ago

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, please allow us to introduce you to James Holzhauer. Holzhauer is an ordinary guy just like you and me, except for the fact that he is currently in the throes on what those in his industry—professional sports gambling, to be exact—call a hot streak. Over the past four days, America has watched slack-jawed as Holzhauer has opened up a can of high-stakes whoop-ass on the gameshow grandaddy known as Jeopardy!. Tallying a whopping $244,365 over the course of his unlikely run, Holzhauer looks poised for a lengthy stay as long as the categories continue breaking his way. Regardless of what happens, however, Holzhauer etched his name in the history books on Wednesday with the single largest one-game cash total in Jeopardy!'s 55-year run.

How much you ask? $110,914...pre-Uncle Sam, of course.

If you're even a casual Jeopardy! viewer, you probably have a general sense of how insane that number is. If you're a die-hard, you might have just turned off the TV and retired the show forever. This is Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game and Cal Ripken's 2,632 consecutive games streak. This is Cy Young's 511 career wins and Secretariat's 31-length Kentucky Derby victory. The only way it will ever be topped, is if Holzhauer comes out on Thursday and does it himself.

Smashing the previous mark of $77,000 set in 2010 by Roger Craig, Holzhauer accomplished the feat by simply applying the principles of his wheeling/dealing day job to the Jeopardy! format. When he landed his first Daily Double, he wagered $14,600 and answered correctly. When he found his second, he stepped up to $25,000 and nailed that too. When Final Jeopardy rolled around, he wagered a cool $38,314, answering "quantum leap" (while also wishing "Booger" a happy birthday) and surging past Craig down the backstretch. Just watch the highlights if you don't believe us, which you might not.

RELATED: Someone bet $85,000 on Tiger Woods winning his fifth green jacket—and the payout would be historic

Suffice to say, Holzhauer is the closest thing to a disruptor, in Silicon Valley speak, that Jeopardy! has ever seen. Sure he has a diverse category base and some serious buzzer chops—and you need both of those in spades if you even want to sniff 40K—but where Holzhauer differs from past Jeopardy! champions is that he isn't afraid to go big when the opportunities fall his way. You're only $25,000 in the hole if you answer it wrong, after all. That extreme confidence—nay, hubris—and comfort with putting the roof over his head on the line Monday through Friday has led to Holzhauer to Jeopardy! peaks never before seen, let alone summited, and has left us with one simple question:

Who are you taking at the Masters this week, James?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Because It's The Cup

Bud Light promises to create a 'Bud Lightning' beer if Tampa Bay wins the Stanley Cup. LET'S...

an hour ago
Shoe Me The Money

Professional sports gambler smashes one-day Jeopardy! record with hammer made of money

2 hours ago
Miserable Bastards

Grumpy ump has no time for Finn the Bat Dog, gets booed off the planet

4 hours ago
Masters merch

Masters 2019: 12 man cave essentials from the Masters Golf Shop

5 hours ago
Sorry, Eh

Joey Votto gets beaned, politely tosses ball back to pitcher, is such a nice guy that it's

5 hours ago
Masters Eats

Masters 2019: The curious case of the original pimento cheese recipe (and how you can now buy...

9 hours ago
Going All-In

Masters 2019: Someone bet $85,000 on Tiger Woods winning his fifth green jacket—and the payout...

20 hours ago
The Masters

Masters 2019: Phil Mickelson confirms outrageous Jordan Spieth wedding story, warms up with of...

a day ago
Tiger's new look

Masters 2019: What you need to know about the new logo Tiger Woods' wore at Masters press...

a day ago
Peak John Daly

Masters 2019: John Daly autographs woman's bare behind in an Augusta parking lot in most John...

April 9, 2019
Pros and Autographs

Masters 2019: The only kid Phil Mickelson has ever refused to give an autograph to is...

April 9, 2019
Masters Mimicry

Conor Sketches is back with a fresh batch of hilarious Masters impressions

April 9, 2019
Blown Calls

The biggest blown call of the Virginia-Texas Tech game is one no one is talking about

April 9, 2019
Natty 365

Natty Light giving away year's worth of free beer for every birdie made on Masters Sunday

April 9, 2019
Golf Guys

Virginia coach Tony Bennett wins national title, immediately asks Jim Nantz for Augusta tee...

April 9, 2019
The Masters

Masters 2019: Our 7 favorite moments of Bryson DeChambeau's press conference at Augusta...

April 8, 2019
Green promotions

Masters 2019: If Tiger Woods wins his fifth green jacket, entrants in FanDuel's $1-million to...

April 8, 2019
A Beer Unlike Any Other

Masters 2019: Get this Masters-themed beer from Sibling Revelry before they're sued out of...

April 8, 2019
Related
The LoopJust when you thought you'd seen the worst answer i…
The Loop'Jeopardy!' skewers poor, sad, hapless, helpless De…
The LoopWatch: Gambler loses out on more than half a millio…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection