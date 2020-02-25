Max Homa spent the morning torching former NFLers' swings on the Twitter machine

We're not sure if Max Homa has a bad side. He's funny ! He's self-effacing ! He likes puppies ! But, in the entirely hypothetical event that he does have one, let us be the first to say you DO NOT want to be on it. He may seem unassuming, but his roast game is absolutely next level , taking time to obliterate the hopes and dreams of golfer's everywhere on a seemingly daily basis. But don't take our word for it, just ask this trio of former NFLers, who all got the uncensored Homa treatment on Tuesday morning. RIP gentleman.

First up was Dan Orlovsky, promising young ESPN analyst and architect of one of the most boneheaded backup moves since Gus Frerotte nearly detached his head from his body headbutting a concrete wall.

To add injury to insult, here's the incident in reference:

Next up was OG Patriots white guy Danny Woodhead with his Bagel Boss of a nine iron.

Finally, King of the Pick 6 Matt Schaub checked in for some abuse, because apparently being a lifetime member of the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans isn't traumatizing enough.

Like most of Homa's victims, these jabs were solicited by the sick masochistic minds that inhabit this sport. Still, there's no way some of these don't sting the pride, especially for professional athletes who pride themselves on being especially athletic. It's all in good fun though and serves as a healthy reminder that golf is absolutely impossible and we should all just quit before we do irreparable harm to our minds, bodies, and whatever remains of our tattered, grass-stained souls.