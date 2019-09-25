Max Homa celebrated his dog Scotty's fourth birthday...on Twitter of course

There's a lot of bad stuff on social media—we don't need to get into any of that right now—but we can always fall back on pictures of dogs. Thankfully on Wednesday, in a Twitter treat, Max Homa alerted us all that his pup, Scotty, was celebrating her fourth birthday.

As a professional, let me just say that this is a cute dog that deserves a treat on her special day. As a non-professional, let me just say th...LOOK AT THOSE BIG EYES. WHO'S A GOOD GIRL? WHO'S A GOOD PUPPY?

Since Scotty's birthday is September 25th, we all know that she is, of course, a Libra. For a Libra breakdown, I checked in over at Allure to see how the stars (or whatever astrology uses for prognostications) depict Scotty.

"Libras adore high art, intellectualism, and connoisseurship. Suave Libras need to surround themselves with stunning objects and create environments that reflect their exquisite tastes."

This seems to be a perfect understanding of who Scotty is, as just in this picture she has surrounded herself with stunning objects. Her exquisite taste and intellectualism are apparent.

Along with her birthday photos, I combed through Homa's Twitter account to see other photos of Scotty. As one does. Here's another Scotty post, which shows off her dainty yet powerful paws.

I also found this one of a happy Scotty perhaps after a hike or a day at the dog park. Maybe both. Who am I to say? Scotty seems to be an energetic type.

Finally, I found this photo of Scotty living her best life. I'd like to think that she just had a fantastic steak dinner and is waiting for Max to sit down so they can catch up on "Fleabag."

We here at The Loop are fans of all dogs, but there's a special place in our heart for golf dogs. Happy birthday, Scotty. Hope you have an opportunity to wear these goggles next year.

