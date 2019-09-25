Trending
DOGS DOGS DOGS

Max Homa celebrated his dog Scotty's fourth birthday...on Twitter of course

By
3 hours ago

There's a lot of bad stuff on social media—we don't need to get into any of that right now—but we can always fall back on pictures of dogs. Thankfully on Wednesday, in a Twitter treat, Max Homa alerted us all that his pup, Scotty, was celebrating her fourth birthday.

As a professional, let me just say that this is a cute dog that deserves a treat on her special day. As a non-professional, let me just say th...LOOK AT THOSE BIG EYES. WHO'S A GOOD GIRL? WHO'S A GOOD PUPPY?

RELATED: ESPN's having a "Dog Day," which gives us a good a reason as any to post a bunch of photos of dogs

Since Scotty's birthday is September 25th, we all know that she is, of course, a Libra. For a Libra breakdown, I checked in over at Allure to see how the stars (or whatever astrology uses for prognostications) depict Scotty.

"Libras adore high art, intellectualism, and connoisseurship. Suave Libras need to surround themselves with stunning objects and create environments that reflect their exquisite tastes."

This seems to be a perfect understanding of who Scotty is, as just in this picture she has surrounded herself with stunning objects. Her exquisite taste and intellectualism are apparent.

Along with her birthday photos, I combed through Homa's Twitter account to see other photos of Scotty. As one does. Here's another Scotty post, which shows off her dainty yet powerful paws.

I also found this one of a happy Scotty perhaps after a hike or a day at the dog park. Maybe both. Who am I to say? Scotty seems to be an energetic type.

Finally, I found this photo of Scotty living her best life. I'd like to think that she just had a fantastic steak dinner and is waiting for Max to sit down so they can catch up on "Fleabag."

We here at The Loop are fans of all dogs, but there's a special place in our heart for golf dogs. Happy birthday, Scotty. Hope you have an opportunity to wear these goggles next year.

RELATED: Our favorite golf dogs who rule the courses near you

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Phorks...

3 hours ago
DOGS DOGS DOGS

Max Homa celebrated his dog Scotty's fourth birthday...on Twitter of course

3 hours ago
Gainz SZN

From ASU to AARP: The amazing transformation of Phil Mickelson through the years

4 hours ago
Football Guys

Will Muschamp delivers college football quote of the week, possibly the year

6 hours ago
Eyes on the Prize

Max Scherzer's beer goggles have heterochromia too

7 hours ago
Father-Son Bonding

Rory McIlroy's dad, Gerry, is an expert trash talker, daggers Rory after beating him with four...

8 hours ago
Bill Freakin' Murray

Bill Murray, true grinder, plays Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with a bum wing

September 24, 2019
Movie Night

Yep, that's Kevin Garnett and Mike Francesa in the trailer for Adam Sandler's gritty new drama

September 24, 2019
The Grind

Danny Willett’s remarkable resurgence, Pat Perez’s eye-popping dinner bill, and Tony Romo’s...

September 24, 2019
Laser Beams

The Red Sox are dead as a doornail but at least fans have this Mookie Betts throw to hold them...

September 24, 2019
WTF

Redskins Gatorade guy stirs Gatorade with a stack of cups, which explains everything

September 24, 2019
Sick Burns, Bro

Philly man takes break from saving children from burning building to dagger Nelson Agholor

September 23, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Week 4

September 23, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: This poor, sad, helpless Michigan fan

September 23, 2019
Monday Superlatives

If Aaron Boone isn't manager of the year, there's no justice

September 23, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Browns are still very much the Browns

September 23, 2019
No Faith

Not even Danny Willett's own brother thought he was going to win the BMW PGA Championship on...

September 22, 2019
Pancakes Anyone?

LSU lineman murders Vandy lineman, celebrates mid-play, then ends another life moments later

September 21, 2019
Related
Golf InstructionTeaching Pro Truths: The five worst pieces of advic…
The LoopOur sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/g…
The LoopMax Homa celebrated his dog Scotty's fourth birthda…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection