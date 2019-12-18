Max Homa's roast game is as good as his golf game

Twitter is a festering sinkhole. We all know this. Yet every once in a while, there's a spark of light that reminds us why we all willingly sign up to read inane arguments and passe memes all day long. Max Homa, the aforementioned spark, is single-handedly keeping that hellsite alive for good reason: To roast golfers of all shapes, sizes, and skill levels.

The social media fiend and beloved dog owner has been barbecuing anyone foolish enough to tweet videos of their swings to him. Knee-deep in the holiday break, it looks like Homa may be as desperate for golf (or any golf-related content) as the rest of us.

This is the tweet that started it all off. Nothing better than a Gordon Ramsay gif to show you mean business. It doesn't matter if you're outside or inside, Homa will hunt you down and find you.

This attack was so bad, the person who tweeted the video had to take it down. That's how you know you're doing serious damage.

Sometimes the harshest daggers are the simplest.

This is Tiger at the 2019 Presidents Cup consistency here.

If "Yo Momma" ever returns and Wilmer Valderrama is busy, Homa would be a strong replacement. Just kidding, there's no way that Wilmer is busy.

He even managed to work in an AI practice reference in here.

We don't have the time or bandwidth to show you all of the online attacks. This is just a small sampling as he keeps on adding more and more roast quote-tweets by the minute. If you want to have a professional look at and break down your swing, make sure to send Homa a video through the interwebs and then prepare to never play golf again.

