Trending
Homacide

Max Homa's roast game is as good as his golf game

By
2 hours ago
World Golf Championship-FedEx St Jude Invitational - Preview Day 3
Sam Greenwood

Twitter is a festering sinkhole. We all know this. Yet every once in a while, there's a spark of light that reminds us why we all willingly sign up to read inane arguments and passe memes all day long. Max Homa, the aforementioned spark, is single-handedly keeping that hellsite alive for good reason: To roast golfers of all shapes, sizes, and skill levels.

The social media fiend and beloved dog owner has been barbecuing anyone foolish enough to tweet videos of their swings to him. Knee-deep in the holiday break, it looks like Homa may be as desperate for golf (or any golf-related content) as the rest of us.

This is the tweet that started it all off. Nothing better than a Gordon Ramsay gif to show you mean business. It doesn't matter if you're outside or inside, Homa will hunt you down and find you.

It doesn't matter if you're inside or outside, Max Homa will hunt you down and find you.

This attack was so bad, the person who tweeted the video had to take it down. That's how you know you're doing serious damage.

Sometimes the harshest daggers are the simplest.

RELATED: Max Homa, the best PGA Tour follow on Twitter, on success, social media and betting on yourself

This is Tiger at the 2019 Presidents Cup consistency here.

If "Yo Momma" ever returns and Wilmer Valderrama is busy, Homa would be a strong replacement. Just kidding, there's no way that Wilmer is busy.

He even managed to work in an AI practice reference in here.

We don't have the time or bandwidth to show you all of the online attacks. This is just a small sampling as he keeps on adding more and more roast quote-tweets by the minute. If you want to have a professional look at and break down your swing, make sure to send Homa a video through the interwebs and then prepare to never play golf again.

RELATED: Max Homa is one of the funniest tour pros on Twitter—and here are his funniest tweets

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Homacide

Max Homa's roast game is as good as his golf game

2 hours ago
How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?

Brian Cashman botches the hell out of Ariana Grande's name in an attempt to appeal to the...

4 hours ago
How Does He Do It?

Former Golf Channel star Holly Sonders gets engaged to professional gambler Vegas Dave

5 hours ago
RIP Kevin

'Tis the season to remember this theory that Kevin from 'Home Alone' was dead the whole time

6 hours ago
Top Shelf

Send Andrei Svechnikov to New England prep school, because the guy can't stop scoring bonkers...

7 hours ago
Hail 2 Old KU

While your coach is out recruiting, Les Miles is getting pulled behind an ATV on a sled

9 hours ago
Here We Go Again

Chris Simms' list of the top 10 QBs of all time should be punishable by prison sentence

December 17, 2019
Bill Beat

Bill Belichick's innovative new approach to sweatpants is driving the internet wild

December 17, 2019
The Grind

Tiger Woods' perfect week, a first-ever Presidents Cup ejection, and the motivational words of...

December 17, 2019
Presented By Charmin Ultra

According to Steven Adams, Steven Adams defecated himself before game-winning free throw

December 17, 2019
Bowlmania

20 signs you're watching a crappy college football bowl game

December 16, 2019
Laying The Wood

Kyler Murray might have made the best tackle of another wild NFL Sunday

December 16, 2019
Buffalo Wild-Out Wings

Protip: If you're a high-school soccer coach, don't take your team to Hooters following a loss

December 16, 2019
Luckiest Guy Ever?

This is the miracle of all miracle parlays: You won't believe how one bettor covered this $200...

December 16, 2019
Let's Go Buffalo

Bills Mafia waited at the airport at 2 a.m. in 25-degree temps to greet the Bills after spot

December 16, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Let's take the Browns out back and put them out of their...

December 16, 2019
Peak Gronk

Bill Belichick told the most predictable Gronk story ever on "NFL 100"

December 14, 2019
It's a bird, it's a plane...

The Ravens' new hologram show is going to make a giant mess of someone's windshield

December 13, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursDiscovery acquires Golf Channel Latin America - Gol…
The LoopMax Homa's roast game is as good as his golf game -…
The LoopBrian Cashman botches the hell out of Ariana Grande…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved