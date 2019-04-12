Masters 2019: Brooks Koepka's head-turning hat among top Masters-inspired accessories

It seems like every detail of Brooks Koepka's game and appearance is being scrutinized this week at Augusta. From his recent weight change to his bogey-free first round at the Masters, nothing goes unnoticed on the three-time major winner. That of course includes his first-round cap that got everyone talking. Koepka showed up to the course in a blue floral print cap from Nike that was inspired by Augusta.

The Nike Men's Majors AeroBill Classic99 Golf Hat is available at limited inventories.

The hat joins a collection of special edition accessories that brands have been launching exclusively for golf's biggest events. Nike is known for making a splash with major-themed pieces and has ramped up the distribution among its athletes this year. From Tiger Woods' golf shirt featuring his iconic Frank headcover logo, to Jason Day's Nike shoe box logo shirt and even those mysterious snake-print shoes—Nike is making its mark at Augusta.

Most pieces are either what the brand calls "Player Editions" meaning made exclusively for the player, or sell out moments after they go on sale. The "Frank" polo was sold out less than 40 minutes after it dropped at Woods' Tuesday press conference. The "Snake Pack" shoes were set to go on sale, but pulled just before the tournament and will remain as a player exclusive design.

Puma also released the Union Camo Collection ahead of the Masters with a camo print that is designed using the shape of Augusta's home state, Georgia. Rickie Fowler will debut these pieces in his apparel scripting. Adidas and Under Armour also released limited edition Masters-inspired golf shoes for the tournament. Jordan Spieth's Under Armour shoes featured a pine-straw-printed footbed and Adidas dropped a shoe that pays homage to the famous Georgia peach ice cream sandwich patrons at the tournament know and love.

This trend of timely and memorable accessories have brightened up tour pros ensembles, adding color and personality to any look. It's a great way to celebrate a tournament and add style. But bold golf accessories don't just have to be for the majors. A floral cap , bright glove or all-over print shoe can work for everyday golf, too. Just be sure to keep the rest of the outfit tame. Pick out a color or two from the accessory to match with the rest of your outfit for a more pulled together look.

