Trade out your trusty old baseball cap with a new style this spring. From vintage-inspired rope hats to bold prints and graphics, a cool golf hat is a great way to add personality and style to any outfit. While traditional, curved caps will remain a staple in any golfer's closet, flatter-brim hats are on-trend and companies are designing the look to fit any style. For those new to the style, start with a darker color with simple styling, like the Palm Golf Co. or G/FORE caps (below). Once you become more comfortable with the style, explore statement-making pieces like the Puma Pineapple cap or Original Penguin Vintage Print Cap (also below). Just be sure to keep the rest of your outfit tame, if you opt for a bright accessory. Pick out one or two colors in the hat to match your outfit with to create a more deliberate-feeling and stylish look.

NIKE AEROBILL CLASSIC99 PRINTED GOLF HAT

Pinterest Nathaniel Welch

A curved bill, quick-dry tech and a fun pattern give this retro rope hat a modern touch.

Available at nike.com

BUY NOW: $28

ORIGINAL PENGUIN VINTAGE PRINT CAP

Pinterest Nathaniel Welch

Brighten up any ensemble with a throwback-inspired floral print.

Available at originalpenguin.com

BUY NOW: $40

PUMA P 110 PINEAPPLE CAP

Pinterest Nathaniel Welch

You'll feel like you're on a permanent vacation in this limited-edition lid.

Available April 12 at cobragolf.com: $30

PALM GOLF CO. THE ROADIE

Pinterest Nathaniel Welch

The unstructured fit on this old-school panel hat will feel as great as it looks.

Available at palmgolfco.com: $28

MATTE GREY MDRN ALOHA STRAPBACK

Pinterest Nathaniel Welch

Throw major tropical vibes in this flat-brim strapback.

Available at hausofgrey.com: $35

G/FORE KILLER T'S SNAPBACK

Pinterest Nathaniel Welch

This six-panel wool-blend cap makes it clear you mean business.

Available at gfore.com

BUY NOW: $45

ASHER GOLF CAMO FLAT BRIM

Pinterest Nathaniel Welch

A stylish and lightweight hat that won't be overlooked.

Available at ashergolf.com: $26

EDITED BY PETER FINCH

