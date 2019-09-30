Trending
Sitbombs

Jerry Seinfeld says the key to rebooting 'Seinfeld' is . . . Pete Alonso?

By
18 minutes ago
Atlanta Braves v. New York Mets
Alex Trautwig

Bend the knee to your new [rookie home run] king, baseball peasants. On Saturday night, Mets slugger and 2019 Home Run Derby champ Pete Alonso crushed his 53rd home run of the season, breaking Aaron Judge's rook record, which stood for all of two years before being one-upped just down the BQE. It was the highlight of a wild second half for the Mets, helping to ease the pain for the Mets faithful who watched their team rally from 11 games below .500 at the All-Star Game only to come up just short of the postseason yet again. Lay your eyes on this beautiful monstrosity.

One such maladjusted Mets nut is an average Joe named Jerry Seinfeld, who took to Twitter following Alonso's record-breaking bomb to lay out the conditions for a long-rumored, longer-mooted 'Seinfeld reboot. Say Pete, it might be time to get that SAG card...

Seinfeld is, of course, referencing the two-part season-three episode "The Boyfriend," featuring Mets legend Keith Hernandez as Jerry's new BFF. After an intervention by Kramer and Newman in the legendary "magic loogie" scene, Hernandez asks out Elaine, requests Jerry's help moving a couch, and is eventually ousted from the friend group for not being a complete and total sociopath. Jerry and Keith have since made up, but Alonso carries his own couches up 10th-floor walk-ups, so how he would fare in the role remains to be seen.

RELATED: Newman throws out first pitch at Mets-Dodgers game, Mets choke away five-run lead

'Seinfeld' heads shouldn't hold their breath, though. While a reboot of 'The Office' is in the works for NBC's new streaming platform, Alonso or no, 'Seinfeld' will remain where it should: On syndication and, starting in 2021, Netflix as part of an eye-watering $500-million-dollar deal. We wouldn't be surprised to see the Polar Bear grabbing coffee with a comedian in a car in near-ish future, though...

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Sitbombs

Jerry Seinfeld says the key to rebooting 'Seinfeld' is . . . Pete Alonso?

18 minutes ago
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Is Clemson actually bad?

2 hours ago
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: Give it up for Alabama's third-best wide...

4 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

UNC's Mack Brown made the call of the week by going for two...even if it failed

4 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Everybody Loves Kirk Cousins (just kidding. they really,...

5 hours ago
Copycat League

Hawaii runs the fake kneel to perfection as trick play continues to sweep the nation

September 29, 2019
Gambling

You can bet on Jennifer Lopez's "butt cleavage" at Super Bowl halftime show, because you can...

September 27, 2019
Best Buds

Kirk Herbstreit filming Lee Corso doing things is the best content the Internet has to offer

September 27, 2019
GOATS

This throwback video of Lawrence Taylor scaring the crap out of a photographer is the scariest...

September 27, 2019
Viral Videos

Amateur golfer hits the craziest, luckiest near-ace you'll ever see at European Tour event

September 27, 2019
Predictable Results

Watch Tiger Woods drain a long putt in Michael Strahan's grill and celebrate like he won the...

September 27, 2019
Taking One For the Team

Rangers let foul pop-up drop to give Mike Minor another shot at 200 strikeouts

September 27, 2019
NSFW

Ryan Reynolds' fantasy football trash talk makes 'The League' look like a Disney movie

September 26, 2019
Must-See TV

Tonight's Navy vs. Memphis game could be the sneaky best matchup of the college football...

September 26, 2019
Useful Shots

Looks like the bunker lesson Rory McIlroy gave Justin Timberlake is paying off

September 26, 2019
Divisional Disrespect

Aaron Judge crafts apt metaphor for AL East dominance, smacks BP bomb into The Trop banners

September 26, 2019
All-Time Bonehead Plays

Two grown men brought their gloves to a baseball game and still couldn't catch a ball hit at...

September 26, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Phorks...

September 25, 2019
Related
The LoopJerry Seinfeld says the key to rebooting 'Seinfeld'…
Golf News & ToursWill your favorite U.S. Open course be one of the n…
The LoopThe College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Is Clems…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection