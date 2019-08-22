Trending
Never Grow Up

Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez laughs at sponsor's, um, interesting name, remains the man

By
an hour ago

Waaaaay back in July, when the New York Mets were dead and buried and wallowing away in misery, franchise legend Keith Hernandez provided what was likely going to be the best moment of the season for the organization. The problem with that, of course, is that he did it from the broadcast booth, as the on-field product was so bad that nothing happening on it was worthy of praise.

RELATED: Keith Hernandez's Twitter account is officially the best (and most dad) thing on the internet

Of course, things have changed quickly for the Metropolitans, who on July 20 were eight games under .500 at 45-53. Following another epic walk-off win on Wednesday night, the Mets are now 66-60, just 1.5 games back of the second NL Wild Card. It's been an incredible turnaround, and we know this might be a reach, but is it possible that Hernandez turned around the season in that one moment in San Francisco? If you don't remember what we're talking about, please have a watch:

Since Hernandez absolutely roasted those two dancing squids, which caused broadcast partner Gary Cohen to cry laughing, the NYM have gone 22-7, miraculously thrusting themselves into the playoff conversation and electrifying the Met-fan portion of New York City. I'm not saying, but I'm just saying.

Hernandez was up to his old tricks on Wednesday night at Citi Field, once again having way more fun than any other broadcast booth in baseball (seriously, I'm a Yankee fan and I think Keith, Gary and Ron Darling are the best trio there is). Early in the game, Hernandez was tasked with introducing the starting infield for the Cleveland Indians, a segment sponsored by "Hiscox," an insurance company. Someone with a much more sophisticated sense of humor (aka a stick up their ass) would not bat an eye at that sponsor's name. But Hernandez has never and will never grow up, and that's why you got to love him. Listen as Keith tries to contain himself when he reads "Hiscox":

Just outstanding. The simpler the comedy, the better. Interesting timing for that sponsor after Wednesday's baseball news, wouldn't you say? Never change, Keith, never change.

RELATED: Keith Hernandez dares to have controversial opinion, predictably gets blasted

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Never Grow Up

Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez laughs at sponsor's, um, interesting name, remains the man

an hour ago
Social Stars

Brooks Koepka shares the funny story behind a viral photo with girlfriend Jena Sims

an hour ago
Gambling

Tigers get two-hit by Justin Verlander, still pull off biggest baseball upset in 20 years

2 hours ago
Golfers as Athletes

Brooks Koepka releases a first look at his ESPN Body Issue photoshoot, and the results are . ....

13 hours ago
Say What?

MLB sends memo about use of sexual-enhancement pills, which are apparently BIG amongst players

20 hours ago
Rapping Rory?

Rory McIlroy quotes J. Cole lyrics, remains golf's most entertaining press conference

a day ago
For The Love of Dogs

This hot dog vendor is the most important member of the Texas Rangers organization right now

August 21, 2019
MLB

Aaron Judge hit a homer to left field for the first time this year. Wait, what?

August 21, 2019
Viral Videos

If you thought James Harden was unstoppable, wait until you see his ridiculous new move

August 21, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson shows off slimmed-down beach bod, continues most surprising fitness in sports...

August 21, 2019
Sign Her Up

Every NFL team should send offers to USWNT’s Carli Lloyd after watching her boot these perfect...

August 20, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson gave the perfect response to a fellow tour pro flexing his calves

August 20, 2019
Moves Like Mick Jagger

You mean to tells us Matt Kuchar could have been dancing this whole time?

August 20, 2019
We Getting Punk'd?

Random guy keeps sending recent PGA Tour winner snail mail offering his swing advice, and the...

August 20, 2019
The Grind

Justin Thomas' unusual spot, Phil Mickelson's dating advice, and the most entertaining golfer

August 20, 2019
No Days Off

Devin Booker got upset over being double-teamed in a pickup game. Joakim Noah was having none...

August 20, 2019
Float Like A Butterfly...

Louisville football's new Muhammad Ali-inspired uniforms are a knockout

August 20, 2019
Love Is In the Air

Volunteers fan seeking lady Vols companion on Craigslist proves SEC really does mean more

August 19, 2019
Related
The LoopMets broadcaster Keith Hernandez laughs at sponsor'…
The LoopBrooks Koepka shares the funny story behind a viral…
The LoopTigers get two-hit by Justin Verlander, still pull …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection