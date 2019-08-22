Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez laughs at sponsor's, um, interesting name, remains the man

Waaaaay back in July, when the New York Mets were dead and buried and wallowing away in misery, franchise legend Keith Hernandez provided what was likely going to be the best moment of the season for the organization. The problem with that, of course, is that he did it from the broadcast booth, as the on-field product was so bad that nothing happening on it was worthy of praise.

Of course, things have changed quickly for the Metropolitans, who on July 20 were eight games under .500 at 45-53. Following another epic walk-off win on Wednesday night, the Mets are now 66-60, just 1.5 games back of the second NL Wild Card. It's been an incredible turnaround, and we know this might be a reach, but is it possible that Hernandez turned around the season in that one moment in San Francisco? If you don't remember what we're talking about, please have a watch:

Since Hernandez absolutely roasted those two dancing squids, which caused broadcast partner Gary Cohen to cry laughing, the NYM have gone 22-7, miraculously thrusting themselves into the playoff conversation and electrifying the Met-fan portion of New York City. I'm not saying, but I'm just saying.

Hernandez was up to his old tricks on Wednesday night at Citi Field, once again having way more fun than any other broadcast booth in baseball (seriously, I'm a Yankee fan and I think Keith, Gary and Ron Darling are the best trio there is). Early in the game, Hernandez was tasked with introducing the starting infield for the Cleveland Indians, a segment sponsored by "Hiscox," an insurance company. Someone with a much more sophisticated sense of humor (aka a stick up their ass) would not bat an eye at that sponsor's name. But Hernandez has never and will never grow up, and that's why you got to love him. Listen as Keith tries to contain himself when he reads "Hiscox":

Just outstanding. The simpler the comedy, the better. Interesting timing for that sponsor after Wednesday's baseball news , wouldn't you say? Never change, Keith, never change.

