Trending
Marketing 101

Bud Light unveils 2019 college football cans because college kids weren't drinking enough Bud Light already

By
2 hours ago

For years now, Bud Light has made a killing with their annual NFL team cans, which have given many a proud American the courage to not only watch their shitty team Sunday-in, Sunday-out from September to January, but also choke down a few stale pints of the pale yellow hops seltzer while they're at it. This year, however, Anheuser-Busch is upping the questionable football beer ante with a run of college football cans that are sure to have dorm rooms across America awash in giant, suspiciously clinking trash bags. Behold the unparalleled triumph of marketing synergy below:

The cans represent Alabama (white and maroon), Virigina Tech (orange), LSU (tiger logo), Texas A&M (um, white and darker maroon), Texas Tech (red), and Iowa (yellow and black), but come with one major caveat: Only LSU has agreed image rights for can and packaging, which means the college football cans are essentially just weird colored Bud Light for the admittedly small portion of Bud Light drinkers who don't spend autumn Saturdays beaming Big Ten Network into their eyeholes for 12 straight hours.

RELATED: LSU football's new locker rooms are so nice they're practically a recruiting violation

To a certain degree, Bud Light is just preaching to their own choir here. Hard-pitching Bud Light to college kids and jersey-clad alum is like selling water to fish and will likely only eat in to their own Natty Light sales. Far be it for us to critique Budweiser's marketing strategy, however. From the Budweiser Frogs to Dilly Dilly and every magic fridge in between, Bud Light has found excellent ways to shill average product for years now and this latest move is probably just another stroke of genius. Well, until Nick "Pre-Ripped Jeans Are the Biggest Problem Facing Humanity Today" Saban gets wind of it, that is...

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tacko Watch

Tacko Fall signs a taco and we have a question for every moment of the 21-second video

15 minutes ago
The Grind

Michelle Wie walks the aisle, Phil Mickelson needles Tiger Woods, and Bryson DeChambeau gets...

2 hours ago
Marketing 101

Bud Light unveils 2019 college football cans because college kids weren't drinking enough Bud...

2 hours ago
Head Cases

Antonio Brown is now asking his Twitter followers for the helmet he needs. What is going on?

2 hours ago
Hard Pass

Lenny Dykstra, Bagel Boss guy to fight in boxing match that not a single person on the planet...

3 hours ago
Letdown City

Korn Ferry Tour player makes hole-in-one beside sweet BMW SUV, bummed to learn it wasn't a for...

18 hours ago
In A Not So Distant Future...

A way, way, wayyyy too early look at the best MLB Opening Day games of 2020

a day ago
Odell Beckham Jr. Jr.

The best catch of college football season happened before college football season even started

a day ago
Blast From the Past

Nate Robinson and Big Baby Davis star in basketball highlight of the summer (no, it's not...

August 12, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The Baltimore Orioles are the depressing franchise of the millennium

August 12, 2019
Golf Weddings

Michelle Wie married Jonnie West in Los Angeles, and here are all the pics so far

August 11, 2019
Speed Round

The story of Sunday at the Northern Trust in 9 (or so) sentences

August 11, 2019
Go To Your Home

Emiliano Grillo misses birdie putt that would have got him to the weekend, reacts accordingly

August 10, 2019
The Worst

The one thing Mets and Yankees fans can agree on is that this guy sucks

August 10, 2019
2019 Northern Trust

Bryson DeChambeau's shoes at Liberty National give an appropriate nod to the Statue of Liberty...

August 9, 2019
The Garden State

How to give the Northern Trust a more authentic New Jersey feel

August 9, 2019
Short, but sweet

I got rained out of a PGA Tour pro-am and am trying really hard not to complain about it

August 9, 2019
Cleveland Rocks

A Browns player just delivered the best play of NFL Preseason...and it wasn't Baker Mayfield

August 9, 2019
Related
The LoopTacko Fall signs a taco and I have a question for e…
The LoopMichelle Wie walks the aisle, Phil Mickelson needle…
The LoopBud Light unveils 2019 college football cans becaus…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection