Nick Saban just discovered pre-ripped jeans and he's not a fan

When it comes to absolutely hating something with every fiber of one's being, it's hard to top Nick Saban's hatred for the mid-week press conference. Taking time out of his week of preparation to talk to a bunch of peons who know nothing about football brings him anything but joy. Add in the fact his team barely hung on to beat Mississippi State 31-24 last Saturday and one would have to imagine this week's addressing of the media could have quickly turned into an undressing of the media.

This Saturday, Alabama takes on Mercer for its annual November cupcake game, which normally yields a lot of "we are NOT taking this 5-5 FCS team lightly", "Mercer will come to play" drivel from the Crimson Tide coach. Yet on Wednesday, Saban opened the proceedings in what appeared to be a cheery mood, well, cheery by his standards. Had something great just happened in practice? Did he just polish off a Little Debbie's oatmeal cream pie? Nope. He was actually just pissed off at someone's ripped jeans:

If you couldn't tell, coach Saban doesn't get out much, because this is 100% the first time he's ever seen a pair of ripped jeans. Not exactly a new style hot in the streets. Need more of Saban's thoughts on things that have been around for 20 years already. Guessing he also doesn't care for cellphones, DVD players and Facebook, which he would definitely refer to as "The Facebook."