Trending
American Heroes

Texas Robin Hood steals five cases of Bud Light WITH HIS BARE HANDS

By
2 hours ago

Here at The Loop, we are reasonably anti-crime. Pull your weight in society. Obey the important laws. Bend the dumb ones. Be a good a person, and we are all chill. But when we saw this photo of a Texas man in a Larry the Cable Guy cut-off mean-mugging a security camera while swiping five cases of Bud Light from a local convenience store, we couldn't help but stand up and cheer like it was Forrest Freakin' Gump:

Now we don't know much more about this story than what you see here. We don't know if the man made a getaway by foot, pickup truck, or passing boxcar headed west. We don't know if he redistributed the beer wealth to his comrades-in-arms. We don't know if he is actually Warren Sapp or just looks absolutely identical to him. What we do know, however, is that this the greatest photo to appear on the internet all year. Just behold the tenacity...

Just witness the technique...

This is better than Zoolander mug shot guy and this Aussie hero sabotaging speed traps while wearing a beer box as a mask combined, and if Bud Light doesn't immediately axe that damn autumnal mead commercial and roll this guy out as the face their new national TV campaign, then I'm drinking Coors from here on in. Anyway, if you see this man, DO NOT contact authorities.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Is the Jon Gruden experiment already a bust?

14 minutes ago
Defensive Clinics

DeMarcus Cousins looks good in the swatting-little-kids'-shots phase of his comeback

an hour ago
American Heroes

Texas Robin Hood steals five cases of Bud Light WITH HIS BARE HANDS

2 hours ago
Inauspicious Beginnings

Knicks fan makes half-court shot before anyone on the actual Knicks makes any shot to start...

3 hours ago
Apocalypse Now

College GameDay forces Pullman, Washington to declare state of emergency

3 hours ago
The Lane Train

Yes, Lane Kiffin is claiming he offered Matt Leinart's 11-year-old son a scholarship to FAU

4 hours ago
Boban Smash

Watch Clippers monster Boban Marjanovic dunk without even having to jump

4 hours ago
Homers

Red Sox radio broadcaster falls out of seat during final out, making for a hilarious sound...

5 hours ago
Analysis

Charles Barkley says Markelle Fultz's jumper reminds him of his "crappy golf swing"

a day ago
Highlights

Zion Williamson makes absurd buzzer-beater look way too easy at Duke scrimmage

October 17, 2018
Never Change, Chuck

Charles Barkley reveals the one thing that can stop the Warriors (Hint: it's not another NBA...

October 17, 2018
Rants

Kevin Garnett says Minnesota Timberwolves owner "doesn't know sh-- about basketball"

October 17, 2018
MLB Playoffs

Manny Machado's dirty play in Game 4 of the NLCS is hardly anything new for him

October 17, 2018
NBA Tip-Off

The best, most ridiculous fashion statements from NBA opening night

October 17, 2018
Viral Videos

LeBron James is practicing literally every type of shot ahead of Lakers season-opener

October 17, 2018
NFL

Patrick Mahomes is so good that BBQ joints are re-arranging their schedules for him

October 17, 2018
Good Scrap Boys

This wild hockey fight was far more entertaining than McGregor vs. Khabib

October 17, 2018
News & Tours

UK golfer makes hole-in-one with putter, proving to ace-less golfers that hell is real

October 16, 2018
Related
The LoopGuy infiltrates Pittsburgh Steelers practice dresse…
The LoopPenguins fans photoshop Gritty into random stock im…
The LoopWorld's greatest soccer fan watches game from rente…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection