Trending
Let's Go Buffalo

Bills Mafia waited at the airport at 2 a.m. in 25-degree temps to greet the Bills after clinching playoff spot

By
2 hours ago

Ladies and gentleman, we have news. Big news, in fact. On Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills, for the second time in the last three years, clinched an actual NFL playoff spot. Sure, sure, if you're a Patriots or Saints or Seahawks fan, this hardly registers as a blip on your radar. It's not an accomplishment. It's an expectation. But these are the Buffalo Bills we're talking about. The same team who lost three Super Bowls in the 90s. The same team who has been an AFC East doormat for the past twenty years. To Bills fans this is a very, VERY big deal, and they proved it on Sunday night, waiting outside Buffalo Niagara International Airport in 25-degree weather until 2 a.m. to welcome their beloved Bills back from a Wild Card-clinching road win like they just returned from war in the South Pacific. The Bills might be 10-4, but Bills Mafia remains undefeated.

RELATED: Buffalo brass cracking down on Bills Mafia because nothing gold can stay

We repeat: This is just for the Bills clinching a WILD CARD spot. Can you imagine what will happen if they win the AFC East? The Super Bowl? It will make Philadelphia greasing light poles with Crisco look positively sane by comparison. People will put folding tables on the deck of the Maid of the Mist and try to swan dive off Niagara Falls onto them. Global Labbatt reserves will evaporate. Winged buffalo will go extinct. It will be chaos—nay, PANDEMONIUM—and we are extremely here for it.

Loading

View on Instagram

Though the Super Bowl might be a stretch, the AFC East is not out of the question just yet. The Bills currently sit a game back of the Patriots in the AFC East, with the teams' second head-to-head matchup of the season looming on Sunday. Win that one, beat the Jets, and hope Miami can pull off another miracle, and the Bills could claim their first division title since 1995. Bills fans know better than to get their hopes up—nothing would be more Bills that beating the Pats next week only to lose to the Jets in Week 17—but even so, next week's game will be the latest the AFC East has been contested head to head since 2008, and the latest the Bills have been involved since 1998.

But no matter what happens, the good, hearty folk of Western New York deserve a medal for their commitment, and are liable to be just as unafraid of the Houston Texans or Tennessee Titans come Wild Card weekend as they are about frostbite and a TSA taser to the crotch.

RELATED: Frank Gore's hands are registered as lethal weapons

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Luckiest Guy Ever?

This is the miracle of all miracle parlays: You won't believe how one bettor covered this $200...

34 minutes ago
Let's Go Buffalo

Bills Mafia waited at the airport at 2 a.m. in 25-degree temps to greet the Bills after spot

2 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Let's take the Browns out back and put them out of their...

2 hours ago
Peak Gronk

Bill Belichick told the most predictable Gronk story ever on "NFL 100"

December 14, 2019
It's a bird, it's a plane...

The Ravens' new hologram show is going to make a giant mess of someone's windshield

December 13, 2019
Viral Video

Congressman caught watching Presidents Cup during President Trump impeachment hearings is your...

December 13, 2019
Presidents Cup

Yes, Justin Thomas did quote NFL legend Terrell Owens after holing that winning birdie putt

December 13, 2019
Where's the cake?

An embarrassed Rickie Fowler listens to the U.S. Presidents Cup team sing 'Happy Birthday' to...

December 12, 2019
Leave No Bat Unflipped

The best part of this bat-flips-of-the-decade supercut is how mad it's going to make all the...

December 12, 2019
Here We Go

Buckle up, here come the rumors that Trevor Lawrence will sit out next season

December 12, 2019
Tin Foil Hat Time

Hockey Twitter has some absurd theories about the firing of Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery

December 11, 2019
Analytics

Bruins forward Brett Ritchie bungles easiest math problem he'll ever face in his life

December 11, 2019
Hmm...

Watch out, NFL, the New England Patriots just signed a trick-shot (?) kicker

December 11, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Presidents Cup 2019: Phil Mickelson, in a full USA onesie, shares what might be the best setup...

December 11, 2019
This year's stuff that mattered

9 'things' that tell the story of the year in golf in 2019

December 11, 2019
Shoot your Shot

JJ Culver, brother of Jarrett Culver, just dropped 100 points in a college basketball game

December 11, 2019
When In Melbourne...

Presidents Cup 2019: Is Vegemite good, or disgusting? A very American investigation

December 11, 2019
Well Played

Tiger Woods waited nearly 20 years to get revenge on a caddie for trash-talking him at the Cup

December 10, 2019
Related
The LoopThis is the miracle of all miracle parlays: You won…
The LoopBills Mafia waited at the airport at 2 a.m. in 25-d…
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Let's take the…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved