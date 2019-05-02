Trending
No Fun Police

Buffalo brass cracking down on Bills Mafia because nothing gold can stay

By
3 hours ago
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Tom Szczerbowski

All good things must come to an end. Cal Ripken missed a game. Mötley Crüe broke up. Someday we'll even live in a world without Survivor (assuming the world doesn't get cancelled first.) And so it goes yet again, with reports out of Buffalo on Thursday suggesting that the raucous, riotous zenith of Bills Mafia—a glorious epoch of football fandom where no Molson went un-shotgunned and no folding table was safe—may finally be coming to a close.

According to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, in an attempt to curb the spine-tingling suplexes that have made the Ralph Wilson bus lot the place to be on crisp autumn Sundays, the team is instituting a new tailgating policy that threatens to topple the Bills Mafia bosses once and for all.

Beginning in 2019, the Bills will require the purchase of a tailgating package for entry to the bus lot, the epicenter of Mafia Mania in recent years. For 20-person caravans, the cost is $300, escalating to $600 and $900 for and 40 and 60-person transports respectively. If those numbers seem crazy to you, yes, people really do roll 60-deep to Bills games, and no, there is nothing better to do in Buffalo.

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Tom Szczerbowski

Of the new big-margin, low-fun tailgating scheme, Andy Major, chief of the Bills' no fun police, had this to say:

Our No. 1 concern as an organization is fan safety. When you’re seeing what was happening in the bus lot the last couple seasons, especially last year, it gets very concerning. It’s dangerous behavior, not just negative fan behavior. It’s dangerous to security, the sheriffs and staff who are trying to police things. The viral videos on social media, it’s embarrassing when we see that. It affects the community, affects the team negatively. We know our fans aren’t like that. That’s what’s disappointing for us.

Thanks, dad. We'll be home by 11.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
No Fun Police

Buffalo brass cracking down on Bills Mafia because nothing gold can stay

3 hours ago
THORRRRRR

Noah Syndergaard finally lets his hair back down, instantly morphs into Thor again

4 hours ago
Bloopers

Country music star crashes golf cart after "day-drinking" round goes awry

5 hours ago
Kentucky Derby 2019

Kentucky Derby 2019: Your complete guide to Kentucky Derby day drinking

6 hours ago
High And Inside

NBA player who was drafted as a pitcher by the Baltimore Orioles threw a 50 Cent-esque first...

6 hours ago
Bloopers

No one has ever wanted to catch a foul ball more than this Dodgers fan who sacrificed TWO full...

8 hours ago
Internet Murders

Carolina Hurricanes Twitter account murders the New York Islanders. This series is all but...

9 hours ago
MLB

Someone forgot to tell the city of Kansas City the Royals had a game on Wednesday

May 1, 2019
Let Sleeping Dawgs Lie...

Keith Mitchell's reaction to Phil falling asleep in front of his locker wins internet blue...

May 1, 2019
Never Forgive Never Forget

Mets fan calls into morning radio show to give Chase Utley a piece of her mind, is still very...

May 1, 2019
Steph inspiration

Steph Curry explains how he's "haunted" by golf, and how Tiger Woods inspires him

May 1, 2019
Kick Him Off The Tour, Doug

Brad Marchand punches opponent in head, runs and hides, remains the biggest trash bag in all...

May 1, 2019
House Hunting

Kevin Durant is selling his dreamy $13.5 million Malibu pad, everybody freak out

April 30, 2019
The Grind

An embarrassing PGA Tour video, a leaked European Tour list, and a caddie steals the show on...

April 30, 2019
One Man's Trash...

This photo essay of items left on the Talladega infield is a triumph of modern art

April 30, 2019
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Durant

Guy Fieri plans to convince Kevin Durant to stay with the Warriors by cooking him grub

April 30, 2019
WTF

Did Kyle Lowry really attempt this absurdly dumb move with the game on the line?

April 30, 2019
Bagel Boy

Dave Gettleman offers most NYC defense of Daniel Jones, says guy at bagel shop liked the pick

April 29, 2019
Related
The LoopPhilly Special fever rages on with commemorative Bu…
The LoopLittle Big Ben and mini Antonio Brown strike fear i…
The LoopDerrick Henry rips off the greatest run in NFL hist…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection