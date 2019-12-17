Trending
Bill Beat

Bill Belichick's innovative new approach to sweatpants is driving the internet wild

By
an hour ago

Another ho-hum Tuesday press conference, another viral Bill Belichick moment. Tired of them yet? HELL NO YOU'RE NOT. You never know what's coming next. It's like one of those choose your own adventures, except Bill tells you exactly what do. Maybe he forgot Andrew Luck retired! Maybe he storms off when asked questions about the sociopath he signed! Maybe he expresses his undying love for the game of football! Maybe he's just going to say the name of a city over and over again until he passes out from exhaustion or is allowed to go free! Whatever the case, it's must-see TV, as Billy boy proved once more on Tuesday with his most audacious move yet:

Rolling his sweatpants up.

A subtle, but viciously effective power play that had the whole of the internet cuffing their collective stretchy pants in a matter of minutes.

But if you think this fit is a coincidence, then you know nothing about the ways of the great Darth Belichick. Bill's new drip comes just a day after he denied any and all knowledge of any and all knowledge relating to Spygate 2: Full Throttle. Are you going to accuse an old man in sweatpant capris and rest home sneakers of orchestrating an elaborate conspiracy? Are you going to challenge an unhinged drifter in rolled-up sweatpants on his forthrightness or lack thereof? If you answered no to both of those questions, then perhaps you see the same thing we do: These aren't sweatpants at all. They're a giant middle finger.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Bill Beat

Bill Belichick's innovative new approach to sweatpants is driving the internet wild

an hour ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods' perfect week, a first-ever Presidents Cup ejection, and the motivational words of...

2 hours ago
Presented By Charmin Ultra

According to Steven Adams, Steven Adams defecated himself before game-winning free throw

4 hours ago
Bowlmania

20 signs you're watching a crappy college football bowl game

a day ago
Laying The Wood

Kyler Murray might have made the best tackle of another wild NFL Sunday

December 16, 2019
Buffalo Wild-Out Wings

Protip: If you're a high-school soccer coach, don't take your team to Hooters following a loss

December 16, 2019
Luckiest Guy Ever?

This is the miracle of all miracle parlays: You won't believe how one bettor covered this $200...

December 16, 2019
Let's Go Buffalo

Bills Mafia waited at the airport at 2 a.m. in 25-degree temps to greet the Bills after spot

December 16, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Let's take the Browns out back and put them out of their...

December 16, 2019
Peak Gronk

Bill Belichick told the most predictable Gronk story ever on "NFL 100"

December 14, 2019
It's a bird, it's a plane...

The Ravens' new hologram show is going to make a giant mess of someone's windshield

December 13, 2019
Viral Video

Congressman caught watching Presidents Cup during President Trump impeachment hearings is your...

December 13, 2019
Presidents Cup

Yes, Justin Thomas did quote NFL legend Terrell Owens after holing that winning birdie putt

December 13, 2019
Where's the cake?

An embarrassed Rickie Fowler listens to the U.S. Presidents Cup team sing 'Happy Birthday' to...

December 12, 2019
Leave No Bat Unflipped

The best part of this bat-flips-of-the-decade supercut is how mad it's going to make all the...

December 12, 2019
Here We Go

Buckle up, here come the rumors that Trevor Lawrence will sit out next season

December 12, 2019
Tin Foil Hat Time

Hockey Twitter has some absurd theories about the firing of Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery

December 11, 2019
Analytics

Bruins forward Brett Ritchie bungles easiest math problem he'll ever face in his life

December 11, 2019
Related
The LoopBill Belichick's innovative new approach to sweatpa…
The LoopTiger Woods' perfect week, a first-ever Presidents …
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods has big plans in rebuilding Pebble Beac…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved