Trending
On To...his office?

Guess what happened when reporters asked Bill Belichick questions about Antonio Brown after he said he wouldn't answer them

By
4 hours ago

Despite Bill Belichick's signing of Antonio Brown looking more indefensible by the day, the the four-time All-Pro wide receiver remains on the New England Patriots roster, and all signs point to him suiting up against the New York Jets on Sunday. The whole situation is all the proof you need that organizations have no problem looking the other way for a player as talented as Brown.

RELATED: Bill Belichick cannot contain his excitement for the 2019 National Football League season

The latest news in the Brown saga broke late Thursday night, when Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko revealed some questionable text messages that were allegedly sent from Brown to one of Brown's accusers who spoke to Klemko for his story about Brown's disturbing history, which was published last week. Klemko posted the screenshots he received on Twitter, later saying he's "extremely confident" they came from Brown:

Apparently, these messages were sent in a group chat, which included Brown's accuser, his attorney and one of his assistants. Brilliant move. And by brilliant we mean incredibly dumb.

Obviously, these texts were brought to Belichick's attention on Friday, and he prepared himself for the barrage of questions he was going to receive at his press conference. To open, the Hoodie went with the ol' "I'm not going to have any comment on any off-the-field situations, so no questions on that." The problem with that, as Belichick knows, is that he's not allowed to dictate what the media can and cannot ask him. Naturally, every single question that was asked was about Brown, and Belichick did his best to deflect and say "I'll answer any football questions you have." It actually lasted way longer than I thought it would:

If you had him answering over 4.5 questions, cash those tickets!

But seriously, it's amazing this thing lasted longer than three minutes, not to mention the fact he actually gave more than one-word answers instead of saying "New York...New York.... New York" like that time he just kept saying "...Seattle...Seattle" to a reporter asking about his relationship with Donald Trump. The funny thing about Belichick asking them to ask him football questions is that he doesn't even want to answer those either. If he could, he'd just keep repeating the word "football" to them until they stopped asking him questions.

As much as we enjoy the entertainment Belichick press conference provide, this one was loaded with cringe. These are some serious allegations against Brown, and Belichick is literally running away from questions about his star wideout. Talent trumps all, I guess. Bill is on to .... his office, where he'll be locking the door:

RELATED: Bill Belichick wearing an Alabama shirt is the most terrifying image you'll see today

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

Kill the rest of your Friday afternoon by watching this Barry Sanders-like run from Matt on...

2 hours ago
On To...his office?

Guess what happened when reporters asked Bill Belichick questions about Antonio Brown after he...

4 hours ago
Bah Gawd That's Rizzo's Music!

Hobbled Anthony Rizzo returns from the dead, uses The Undertaker's music as walk-up song

7 hours ago
Utter Chaos

Tulane fake kneeled Houston (and all of America) to win in the most shocking game of the year...

8 hours ago
It Hurts Because It's True

These are the golf-specific insults worth taking to HR

8 hours ago
Khaki & Blue

The rumors are true, Jim Harbaugh has his own khakis guy

September 19, 2019
Legends

This might be the most incredible stat of Albert Pujols' career, which is saying a lot

September 19, 2019
Tributes

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes gets honored in the most Midwestern way possible

September 19, 2019
Not-So-Happy Hour

5 new bourbons to drown your football sorrows with

September 19, 2019
Kick Him Off The Tour, Doug

Video of Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel purposely twisting another player's ankle emerges and...

September 19, 2019
Viral Videos

This mind-blowing trick shot is pure sorcery

September 19, 2019
Who Are You?

Auston Matthews brought out the best chirp in hockey for a preseason game, and that's fine us

September 19, 2019
Coveted Calves

Even Tom Brady is jealous of Phil Mickelson's calves

September 19, 2019
Viral Videos

Zion Williamson's reign as the greatest high school dunker of all time didn't last long

September 18, 2019
Gambling

This crazy list of prop bets is the only reason to watch a Miami Dolphins game this season

September 18, 2019
Coach O Smash

This Coach O story from his time at Tennessee with Lane Kiffin is the most Coach O story ever

September 18, 2019
Tour Life

Pat Perez's $10K dinner bill in Vegas confirms he's the PGA Tour pro we'd most like to hang...

September 18, 2019
Turf Doh!

Behold the dumbest MLB stat of the Statcast Era (minimum 19 innings)

September 18, 2019
Related
The LoopKill the rest of your Friday afternoon by watching …
Golf News & ToursRory McIlroy fights through alignment issues to mak…
The LoopGuess what happened when reporters asked Bill Belic…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection